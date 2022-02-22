  1. Movies & TV

Spider-Man villain Chameleon joins Sony’s Kraven the Hunter

By

Sony Pictures is turning another Marvel villain into a headlining character in next year’s Kraven the Hunter movie. And while Kraven is best known as one of Spider-Man’s adversaries, he may not be the only member of Spidey’s rogues’ gallery to appear in the film. Deadline is reporting that Fred Hechinger has joined the cast of Kraven. And if Deadline’s sources are accurate, Hechinger may portray Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon.

Hechinger is having a very impressive run of leading roles, including his part as Quinn Mossbacher in HBO’s The White Lotus and his starring turn as Simon Kalivoda in all three of Netflix’s Fear Street films. He has also appeared in News of the World, The Woman in the Window, The Underground Railroad, and Italian Studies. Hechinger also currently recurs as Seth Warshavsky on Hulu’s Pam and Tommy.

Within Marvel’s comic book universe, Chameleon has the distinction of being the very first supervillain to face Spider-Man. He is such a master of disguise that very few have been able to tell the difference between him and his targets. But the cost of Chameleon’s ability is that he sometimes loses track of who he really is.

Split image of Marvel villain Chameleon and Fred Hechinger in The White Lotus.

Chameleon is also the half-brother of Sergei Kravinoff, the role that will be played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the film. Sergei is known professionally as Kraven, one of the greatest hunters in the world. After initially challenging himself to capture Spider-Man, Kraven became one of the webslinger’s most memorable foes. But since Sony’s Marvel movies (like Venom) are separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this new version of Kraven won’t have any direct involvement with Spider-Man.

J.C. Chandor will direct the film from a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. Kraven the Hunter will film this year, and head to theaters on January 13, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Dell XPS deals for February 2022

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Joseph Gordon-Levitt talks HitRecord’s origins and future

Joseph Gordon-Levitt talks into a microphone on a stage.

The one feature Apple TV is still missing

Sleep feature on Apple TV.

Paramount+ counts down to Halo’s premiere with new teaser

The cast of Halo.

You can finally buy TCL’s new midrange 30XE 5G and 30 V 5G

A product shot showing the front and rear design of the TCL 30XE 5G.

Nintendo’s eShop closures are a necessary, but messy move

A Nintendo Wii U gamepad flat on a table.

Best Asus laptop deals for February 2022

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

The Samsung Galaxy S22 isn’t charging as fast as it should

Galaxy S22 Plus charging port.

These wireless headset deals at Dell will save you tons

A man wearing the Dell Pro wireless headset while working on a computer.

Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Arceus bundle is $100 off

Nintendo Switch Gray - Pokemon Legends Arceus

Best Buy slashes over $100 off this air fryer oven

Insignia - 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven - Stainless Steel

OLED TVs of all sizes get big discounts at Best Buy today

Mountain, landscape view on the screen on the Sony A80J 4K HDR OLED TV.

The ThrustMaster eSwap X Pro Controller is on sale today

thrustmaster eswap x pro deal dell february 2022 1