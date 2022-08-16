Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What if the world’s oil supply became severed, not because of a natural disaster, but due to a deliberate attack on the valuable resource? That doomsday scenario is the basis for Last Light, the new apocalyptic thriller from Peacock. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name, Last Light follows one family’s fight to survive in a world that’s gone into disarray. As the trailer states, “When darkness falls, hope rises.”

Last Light | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Matthew Fox stars as Andy, an oil engineer who understands the world’s dependency on oil. When someone or something tampers with the oil supply, it leads to massive power outages in England, Germany, France, and Spain. As the world faces an energy crisis, Andy sets out to find his wife and son, who suffers from a degenerative eye disease, in Paris as well as his daughter in London. The official trailer amplifies the catastrophe as Andy seeks out the truth in order to save not only his family, but the world.

Last Light marks Fox’s return to entertainment as the 56-year-old actor has not appeared in any film or television series since 2015. Furthermore, it’s Fox’s first series acting role since he headlined the critically-acclaimed Lost, which ran from 2004-2010. Fox is joined by Joanne Froggatt, Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, and Hakeem Jomah.

All episodes are directed by Dennie Gordon, whose most recent directorial work includes Jack Ryan and Hunters. Writing partners Patrick Massett and John Zinman serve as showrunners and executive producers. Due to its global nature, the series was filmed in multiple locations such as Paris, Prague, and Abu Dhabi.

All five episodes of Last Light will stream to Peacock on September 8.

Editors' Recommendations