This Lego Star Wars advent calendar is 32% off for Black Friday

Lego Star Wars advent calendar
Lego/Star Wars

December is quickly approaching, and if you have a Star Wars or Lego lover in your life, then this Lego Star Wars advent calendar is the perfect gift to get them. While there isn’t a big discount on it during these Black Friday deals, you can still grab it from Walmart for $34 instead of $50, saving yourself a cool $11. Also, the sooner you pick it up, the better so that your loved one (or yourself) can start it as soon as it’s time to.

Why you should buy the Lego Star Wars advent calendar

It’s not often you see something as unique and fun as the Lego Star Wars advent calendar, especially since it doesn’t seem like a product that doesn’t have any thought put into it. Everything that comes in the advent calendar is self-contained, meaning you don’t need to have additional Lego sets or anything to enjoy it. So this can be a great first introduction to Star Wars and Lego for kids or even a great gift for adults who don’t usually collect Legos but can have a nice and fun experience without too much buy-in in terms of time.

As for what you’ll find in the calendar, we don’t want to spoil anything, so we’ll just give you a general sense of what you’ll get (although, be careful that the Walmart page has a picture of all the items inside). For starters, you get nine different Star Wars characters from across the franchise, with a few major ones included. There are also ten mini-vehicles that you can build, which will be a lot of fun, as well as five more mini-structure builds as well. Putting it together you can get a lot of fun times just playing around with everything that’s included, so you don’t have to grab a new Lego set to enjoy everything in here, although you could potentially if you’d like to.

Overall, the Lego Star Wars advent calendar is a fun and interesting way to get involved in Lego, or as a perfect gift to somebody who loves Lego, especially with the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $34. If you’d like also to add a few more Lego stuff, there are some great Lego Black Friday deals you can check out.

