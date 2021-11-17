  1. Movies & TV

Letterkenny season 10 trailer reveals late December return

Gets ready for a return trip to the rural (and fictional) Canadian town of Letterkenny! The announcement trailer for season 10 of the breakout Hulu hit Letterkenny has revealed that new episodes will arrive at the end of December. However, there is none of the series’ signature wordplay in the trailer. Instead, it simply offers a glimpse at several returning faces whose lives honestly haven’t changed very much in the previous nine seasons. For the most part, that’s just the way that they like it.

Letterkenny began as a YouTube series called Letterkenny Problems before it became a full-fledged series on the Canadian network Crave. As conceived by Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney, Letterkenny is a small northern Ontario town with only 5,000 residents where not much happens except drinkin’, smokin’ darts, fightin’, and a whole lot of puns. Keeso also stars in the series as Wayne, the owner of a small farm with his sister, Katy (Michelle Mylett). They also run a produce stand with their friends, Daryl (Nathan Dales) and Squirrelly Dan (K. Trevor Wilson). They are the closest thing the show has to main characters. But as you can see in the trailer below, the town has a lot of other colorful characters as well.

The important thing that you need to know about Letterkenny is that the town has its factions. Wayne, Katy, Daryl, and Squirrelly Dan are among the Hicks. Which is to say, they are a part of the farming community who have lived in Letterkenny their entire lives. The same can’t be said for the Hockey Players who come from out of town. The Skids are the town’s drug addicts, while the Natives are the residents of a nearby First Nations reservation. There are also groups of Christians, Mennonites, and Québécois.

According to the official description for the upcoming season, “McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals … and that’s just for starters, buddy.”

Dan Petronijevic also stars in the series as McMurray, in addition to Dylan Playfair as Reilly, Andrew Herr as Jonesy, Tyler Johnston as Stewart, Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray, Jacob Tierney as Glen, Lisa Codrington as Gail, Kaniehtiio Horn as Tanis, Evan Stern as Roald, Mark Forward as Coach, and Kamilla Kowal as Bonnie McMurray.

Letterkenny season 10 will premiere on Crave in Canada this Christmas, December 25. American fans will have to wait until December 26 to watch the new season on Hulu.

Jessy and Nessy hugging one another from the Amazon Prime show.

A close-up of Rod Blagojevich in mid-sentence, with grey hair in a scene from Being Blago.

William Jackson Harper in Love Life.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain standing, foreheads together, in a scene from Scenes From a Marriage.

