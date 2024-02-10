Leverkusen vs Bayern live stream: How to watch Bundesliga online

Both well clear of everyone else in Bundesliga at the moment, Bayern Munich and Leverkusen are set to meet in a crucially important showdown Saturday at BayArena. Leverkusen has been unbeatable in league thus far, but Thomas Tuchel’s squad has won three in a row to close the gap atop the table to two points, setting this one up as a potential title-altering clash.

If you live in the United States, the match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. That certainly limits our live stream options, but ESPN+ is a necessity for watching Bundesliga all year long, so it’s worth getting in time for perhaps the biggest match of the season.

Watch Leverkusen vs Bayern on ESPN+

In the US, Leverkusen vs Bayern is streaming exclusively on ESPN+. There is currently no ESPN+ free trial, so there is unfortunately no way to watch this match legally completely cost-free, but the fact that it includes every single Bundesliga match this season makes the $11 per month price-point easily justifiable. And the fact that you also get DFB-Pokal, La Liga, Copa del Rey, English Football Championship, Dutch Eredivisie, the Belgian Pro League, other live sports beyond just soccer, original programming and exclusive written content makes it an incredible deal.

If you also want to throw in a little entertainment to go with your sports, you can get bundle in Hulu and Disney+ with ESPN+ for just $4 extra, bringing the total to $15 per month for all three.

Watch Leverkusen vs Bayern Live Stream from Abroad

You may have noticed that if you have ESPN+, you can’t watch live sports if you’re currently outside of the United States. That’s because it’s geo-restricted, but a virtual private network (VPN) serves as a workaround to that problem, as it hides your IP address/location and gets you past the geo-block. We’ve compiled a list of the best VPN deals available right now, or you can go with NordVPN, which will give you everything you need and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

