 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Leverkusen vs Bayern live stream: How to watch Bundesliga online

Tim Keeney
By

Both well clear of everyone else in Bundesliga at the moment, Bayern Munich and Leverkusen are set to meet in a crucially important showdown Saturday at BayArena. Leverkusen has been unbeatable in league thus far, but Thomas Tuchel’s squad has won three in a row to close the gap atop the table to two points, setting this one up as a potential title-altering clash.

If you live in the United States, the match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. That certainly limits our live stream options, but ESPN+ is a necessity for watching Bundesliga all year long, so it’s worth getting in time for perhaps the biggest match of the season.

Watch Leverkusen vs Bayern on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

In the US, Leverkusen vs Bayern is streaming exclusively on ESPN+. There is currently no ESPN+ free trial, so there is unfortunately no way to watch this match legally completely cost-free, but the fact that it includes every single Bundesliga match this season makes the $11 per month price-point easily justifiable. And the fact that you also get DFB-Pokal, La Liga, Copa del Rey, English Football Championship, Dutch Eredivisie, the Belgian Pro League, other live sports beyond just soccer, original programming and exclusive written content makes it an incredible deal.

Related

If you also want to throw in a little entertainment to go with your sports, you can get bundle in Hulu and Disney+ with ESPN+ for just $4 extra, bringing the total to $15 per month for all three.

Watch Leverkusen vs Bayern Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

You may have noticed that if you have ESPN+, you can’t watch live sports if you’re currently outside of the United States. That’s because it’s geo-restricted, but a virtual private network (VPN) serves as a workaround to that problem, as it hides your IP address/location and gets you past the geo-block. We’ve compiled a list of the best VPN deals available right now, or you can go with NordVPN, which will give you everything you need and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz for free
Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz on a promotional poster.

Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs), the former three-belt Lightweight World Champion, has had a rollercoaster of a career so far. In 2020 he beat Vasyl Lomachenko to unify the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, then immediately lost them to George Kambosos Jr. He then rose like a phoenix from the ashes to defeat Josh Taylor in a fight he was a big underdog for, gaining a Super Lightweight title in the process. He then briefly retired. He's back now to defend his title again Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), a capable fighter with some good wins and a close loss to Lomachenko on his record.

The Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz undercard is about to start, at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing tonight, including some ways to potentially stream this fight for free.
The best way to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz

Read more
How to watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live stream: Is it free?
Lakers at the Crypto.Com Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers (27-25) return home to Crypto.com Arena after a long trip out east. They're waiting for them: the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets (35-16). Tonight is a special night where the Lakers will play with a heavy heart as the organization unveils the statue of Kobe Bryant at the arena. With a game on the day of a trade deadline and All-Star break looming, sometimes games during the week come off sluggish and phoned in. The atmosphere should be electric due to the statue ceremony and ignite the atmosphere for two Western Conference titans to square off on the court.

The game is about to start broadcasting on TNT, at 10:00 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about getting a live stream of it to watch online.
The best way to watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live stream

Read more
How to live stream the Jazz vs Suns: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
the Footprint Center where the Phoenix Suns play

The Phoenix Suns (30-21) are pretty hot right now as they look to extend a four-game winning streak as the Utah Jazz (26-26) come to the Footprint Center tonight. If the Suns can play good defense, the game should go in their favor, as they are 24-6 when keeping their opponents below 117 points. The Jazz have lost three of their last five games where they just scratched that amount of points in a game. It should be an interesting matchup between two Western Conference powerhouses.

The game is starting soon, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about how to watch a live stream of the game online.
The best way to watch the Jazz vs Suns live stream

Read more