Lioness season 2: Paramount+ sets release date, reveals first images

Lioness returns for its second season this fall.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced Lioness season 2 will premiere on Sunday, October 27, 2024, with two new episodes. The streamer released the first photos from season 2, which include a startling image of Zoe Saldaña covered in blood.

Saldaña plays Joe, a CIA officer in charge of a special program in the field, Lioness. The program is inspired by the real-life Marine Corps’ Lioness Task Force. In the series, Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) is recruited to join Lioness and work undercover with Joe to take down a terrorist organization.

Besides Saldaña and De Oliveira, Lioness season 2 stars Genesis Rodriguez as Josie Carillo, Michael Kelly as Bryon Westfield, Morgan Freeman as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins, and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade.

Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier also star. Season 2 is currently filming in Texas.

Lioness is created by Taylor Sheridan, and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Sheridan is the most prominent series creator at Paramount. Sheridan’s list of shows includes Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, Tulsa King, 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Landman.

Executive producers are Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

Lioness season 1 premiered in July 2023, generating 6 million total viewers in its first week across Paramount+ globally and on Paramount Network. At the time, this was a record for the service.

All eight episodes of Lioness season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+