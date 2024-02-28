 Skip to main content
Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

After adding some hardware to their trophy case over the weekend, Liverpool return to FA Cup action today with a fifth-round matchup against Southampton. This will mark the first time these clubs have faced off in the FA Cup since 1990.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET, and in the United States it will be broadcast only on ESPN+. Here’s what you need to know about ESPN+ and how to stream Liverpool vs Southampton today.

Watch Liverpool vs Southampton on ESPN+

Liverpool vs. West Ham in the Carabao Cup on ESPN Plus.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

ESPN+ costs $11 per month by itself or a special price of $15 per month for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. There’s unfortunately no free trial, but if you plan on watching the entire FA Cup tournament, or you’re just a soccer fan in general, it’s worth having ESPN+ long-term.

Not only does ESPN+ include every FA Cup match, but it also has EFL Championship, La Liga, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, DFB-Pokal and other smaller leagues from around the world. If you want more than soccer, you’ll also get every out-of-market NHL game, UFC, boxing, PGA Tour and other live sports. And if you want more stuff to watch when there aren’t any live sports on, there’s 30-for-30 documentaries, original shows and more. All of that for $11 a month is tremendous value.

ESPN+ subscribers can watch Liverpool vs Southampton–and any other FA Cup match–live on the ESPN website or app.

Watch Liverpool vs Southampton Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) is useful for providing security and safety while online, but it’s also an important tool for streaming. Many streaming services, such as ESPN+, are location-restricted and only work in certain countries, but VPN’s can hide your IP address and allow you to access content as if you were in another country.

NordVPN is a good place to start. It’s fast and reliable, but perhaps most importantly, it will give you your money back within 30 days if you decide to change your mind. Or, you can also take a gander at our rundown of the best VPN services and best VPN deals.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
