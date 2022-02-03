Later this year, Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will chart new territory in the realm of J.R.R. Tolkien’s celebrated fantasy novels. But for the most part, we know very little about the show save that it takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Today, Amazon released 10 character posters from the series. However, the chosen images focus on only the hands of each major character, and nothing more. But we might be able to make some educated guesses based on what is shown (and what’s kept hidden).

The first poster suggests that this character is a scholar who lives a life of privilege.

This poster implies the character is a human knight, perhaps from Gondor or one of the major cities in Middle-earth.

The third poster implies an elvish warrior, with immaculately crafted armor.

That’s a very intricate staff in the fourth poster. Perhaps it belongs to a wizard or a sorcerer?

A broken blade was a very important sword in the lore of LOTR. While this can’t be the same sword, the image suggests “ranger” to us.

That’s a very unique curved blade in the sixth poster. But it’s dirty and rusted compared to the immaculate blades in the other images. This could mean that the character in question comes from an ordinary background.

The arrow implies “archer,” which usually means it’s an elf. But the incredibly detailed armor suggests dwarfish craftsmanship. It could go either way.

Now these are Rings of Power. Our guess is that this person may be the ruler of a kingdom.

These hands grasp no weapon or object, but the gold flakes on the fingers imply wealth.

And finally, the long beard and the forge has us confident that this character is a dwarf.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere September 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

