Warner Bros. dates Hunt for Gollum, Evil Dead, & M. Night Shyamalan movie

By
Gollum, Frodo, and Sam hide behind a rock in The Lord of the Rings.
New Line Cinema

As Tom Cruise loves to say, “See you at the movies.” Warner Bros. has announced the release dates for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, the next Evil Dead installment, and M. Night Shyamalan’s next mystery.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema will release The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum on December 17, 2027. Andy Serkis will direct and star as Gollum, the slimy creature he originated in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens — the Oscar-winning team behind 2003’s Return of the King — will produce The Hunt for Gollum with Zane Weiner. Walsh, Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou will pen the screenplay for The Hunt for Gollum.

The Lord of the Rings franchise took a shot at anime with 2024’s The War of the Rohirrim. The gamble did not work, as Rohirrim received negative reviews and earned $20.5 million worldwide on a $30 million budget.

From Gollum to the Deadites, the next installment in the Evil Dead franchise will be released on July 24, 2026. Souheila Yacoub, who played Shishakli in Dune: Part Two, will star in the Evil Dead sequel.

Sébastien Vaniček will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Florent Bernard. Series creator Sam Raimi will produce with longtime Evil Dead producer Rob Tapert. New Line Cinema and Sony Pictures will co-finance the pic.

A woman wields a chainsaw in Evil Dead Rise.
Warner Bros.

Another Evil Dead movie should not come as a surprise after the overwhelming success of 2023’s Evil Dead Rise. The fifth installment in the franchise became a box office smash, grossing $147 million worldwide on a budget of less than $20 million.

After tackling a psychological thriller, M. Night Shyamalan will write and direct the supernatural love story Remain. Jake Gyllenhaal, Phoebe Dynevor, and Ashley Walters will star. Shyamalan will produce with Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and Theresa Park. Remain follows Tate Donovan, a New York architect who travels to Cape Cod to design his friend’s house after being discharged from a psychiatric facility. Struggling to cope with his sister’s death, Donovan meets Wren, a young woman who will change his world.

Remain is based on an original story by Shyamalan and novelist Nicholas Sparks. (Yes, the same Nicholas Sparks behind romance novels like The Notebook and A Walk to Remember.) Shyamalan and Sparks are independently working on the screenplay and the book, respectively. The movie and novel will follow the same characters and plot.

Sparks’ novel hits stores on October 7, 2025. Shyamalan’s movie arrives in theaters one year later on October 23, 2026.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.

