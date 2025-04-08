Netflix shares teaser trailer, premiere date for Love, Death + Robots season 4

Metal Mayhem returns to Netflix next month. The streamer unveiled the teaser trailer and premiere date for Love, Death + Robots season 4.

Billed as Volume 4, Love, Death + Robots is the award-winning animated anthology series. Each volume consists of short films that revolve around one or more of the titular themes. Volume 4’s chaotic teaser features vicious dinosaurs, rock concerts, alien invasions, and some pesky cats.

Tim Miller, who directed Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate, created Love, Death + Robots. Miller executive produces alongside David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. Jennifer Yuh Nelson returns as the supervising director. Miller, Fincher, and Yuh Nelson have all directed episodes for the series.

“I try to get a mix of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy,” Miller told Tudum about season 4. “And we work with some really f—— fantastic writers and artists.”

Volume 4 ends the three-year hiatus since Volume 3 aired on May 20, 2022. The inaugural season dates back to 2019, followed by season 2 in 2021.

Actors who have previously voiced characters in Love, Death + Robots include Samira Wiley, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, Archie Madekwe, Nolan North, Elodie Yung, Emily O’Brien, Jennifer Hale, and Michael B. Jordan.

Love, Death + Robots has garnered critical acclaim during its run, winning 13 Emmys, including Outstanding Short Form Animated Program, Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation, and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

Love, Death + Robots season 4 will consist of 10 original shorts. Each film stems from a different team of artists. Volume 4 streams on Netflix on May 15.