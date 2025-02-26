 Skip to main content
LSU vs. Alabama: How to watch, results, and highlights

Aerial view of Coleman Coliseum at Alabama.
Benhen1997 / Wiki Commons

Conference play is almost done, but a few regular-season games remain. Aneesah Morrow and the No. 7 LSU Tigers (27-2) hit the road to play Sarah Ashlee Barke and the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-6). This will be the only meeting between the two rivals in the regular season.

After losing to Texas on February 16, the LSU Tigers have won two consecutive games, including Sunday’s game against Kentucky. LSU’s Morrow, Flau’Jae Johnson, and Mikaylah Williams might be the best trio in the country. Alabama also has a three-headed monster in Barke, Zaay Green, and Aaliyah Nye. The Crimson Tide enter Thursday’s game having won five of their last six games.

LSU and Alabama will be playing in the NCAA Tournament in the next month. Find out how to watch the game between LSU and Alabama, including the start time, channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama

📍 Coleman Coliseum pic.twitter.com/hm7xnLX6Wv

&mdash; LSU Women&#39;s Basketball (@LSUwbkb) February 27, 2025

The Tigers and the Crimson Tide face off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The game will be played inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Coverage of Thursday’s game airs on SEC Network or WatchESPN. Log in with a TV provider.

Watch LSU vs. Alabama

Watch LSU vs. Alabama on Sling TV

Sling TV on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch LSU versus Alabama without cable, sign up for a live streaming service like . Enjoy women’s college basketball with a Sling TV package.

Sling TV offers customers two paid plans: Orange at $46 and Blue at $51 per month. Combine Orange and Blue for $66 per month. However, Sling offers the first month at a 50% discount. To access SEC Network, sign up for the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month.

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

The most advanced VPN on the market is NordVPN. With NordVPN, users receive a tool that protects their connection from cybercriminals. Data is routed through a remote VPN server first. Then, it changes the IP address and virtual location to keep you safer. Plus, VPNs are great to have while traveling abroad. If you’re unsatisfied with the service, request a 30-day money-back guarantee

