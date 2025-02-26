LSU vs. Alabama: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch LSU vs. Alabama Watch LSU vs. Alabama on Sling TV How to watch LSU vs. Alabama from abroad with a VPN

Conference play is almost done, but a few regular-season games remain. Aneesah Morrow and the No. 7 LSU Tigers (27-2) hit the road to play Sarah Ashlee Barke and the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-6). This will be the only meeting between the two rivals in the regular season.

After losing to Texas on February 16, the LSU Tigers have won two consecutive games, including Sunday’s game against Kentucky. LSU’s Morrow, Flau’Jae Johnson, and Mikaylah Williams might be the best trio in the country. Alabama also has a three-headed monster in Barke, Zaay Green, and Aaliyah Nye. The Crimson Tide enter Thursday’s game having won five of their last six games.

LSU and Alabama will be playing in the NCAA Tournament in the next month. Find out how to watch the game between LSU and Alabama, including the start time, channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama

The Tigers and the Crimson Tide face off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The game will be played inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Coverage of Thursday’s game airs on SEC Network or WatchESPN. Log in with a TV provider.

Watch LSU vs. Alabama on Sling TV

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama from abroad with a VPN

