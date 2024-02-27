 Skip to main content
Luton Town vs Man City live stream: Can you watch for free?

Manchester City continue their quest to raise the FA Cup trophy for a second year in a row when they travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town in a Round 5 fixture today. These sides met here in December in what turned out to be an entertaining match, with City tallying two second-half goals to capture the 2-1 victory.

If you want to watch the match in the United States, it starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bournemouth vs Leicester City and the rest of the FA Cup matches this week.

Watch Luton Town vs Man City on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

ESPN+ doesn’t come with a free trial, so there’s no way to watch this one in the United States completely free. Still, though, ESPN+ costs just $11 per month (there are also two value options: $15 per month for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+; or $110 for a year of ESPN+) and includes every FA Cup match.

It’s probably worth it just for the FA Cup games alone, but there’s so much more included with ESPN+: La Liga, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, DFB-Pokal, international soccer, other live sports (college basketball, NHL, UFC, etc.), 30-for-30 documentaries and more original content. Like all streaming services, the price has gone up a couple of dollars per month the last year or so, but it still remains a tremendous value for sports fans.

After you get ESPN+, you can watch Luton vs Man City live on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. The latter is available on most phones, tablets and streaming devices.

Watch Luton Town vs Man City Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re outside of the United States, you can try a virtual private network (VPN) to watch ESPN+. The streaming service is typically restricted to US-only, but VPN’s hide your IP address and get you past geo-blocks, so it’s worth trying out here.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, as it tops our ranking of the best VPN services. It’s safe, reliable and doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, plus it has a 30-day money-back guarantee. But if you want to check out some other options, the aforementioned rankings of the best VPN’s is a good place to go, or you can check out our guide to the best VPN deals.

