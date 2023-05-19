Manifest season 4, part 2 trailer teases final episodes

“Now, we’re finally at the end,” Ben Stone (Once Upon a Time’s Josh Dallas) tells the survivors of Flight 828 in the opening moments of the new Manifest trailer. The show is also reaching its conclusion as the final 10 episodes of Manifest season 4, part 2 will serve as the series finale.

“In the aftermath of Angelina (The Americans’ Holly Taylor) unleashing a volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry,” the official synopsis reads.

One surprising revelation in the trailer is the return of Zeke (Ghost Rider’s Matt Long), who sacrificed his life in the season 4, part 1 finale to save Cal (American Crime’s Ty Doran). Zeke is dead, so his return in the trailer is in a mysterious spiritual form. The Death Date is rapidly approaching for the 828 survivors, and there’s uncertainty if they can answer enough Callings to continue to survive. Season 4, part 2 will be a “struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful, and joyous chapter of the Manifest story,” the synopsis reads.

Manifest | Final Episodes | Official Trailer | Netflix

Additional cast members for the final episodes include Melissa Roxburgh (I Still Believe) as Michaela Stone, J. R. Ramirez (Jessica Jones) as Jared Vasquez, Luna Blaise (Fresh Off The Boat) as Olive Stone, Parveen Kaur (Beyond) as Saanvi Bahl, and Daryl Edwards (Daredevil) as Robert Vance.

Created by Jeff Rake (The Mysteries of Laura), Manifest aired on NBC for its first three seasons. After NBC canceled the series, Netflix picked it up for a fourth and final season of 20 episodes. The show’s growing popularity on Netflix played a role in the renewal as Manifest became the most-watched show on the service shortly after the first two seasons debuted on the service.

Manifest season 4, part 2 premieres on June 2 on Netflix.

