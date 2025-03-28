 Skip to main content
March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight schedule, time, how to watch

By
Logo of the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.
NCAA

Welcome to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where only the top seeds advance to the Elite Eight. Sorry, Cinderella. This is not your year. This year’s Elite Eight consists of four No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds, and one No. 3 seed. If you picked chalk in your bracket, you’re probably toward the top of the standings.

Having all of the favorites is not necessarily a bad thing. It means that the best teams in the country are still playing basketball late into the season. These eight teams would all be worthy champions. However, only one can win. Will Auburn or Duke cap off their dominant seasons with a title? Can Tom Izzo snag his second championship? Will Kelvin Sampson and Houston finally reach the mountaintop? All of these questions will soon have answers.

The Elite Eight will be played on March 29 and 30. Check out the full schedule below.

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight schedule, times

Auburn is Elite 8 bound once again 🔥#MarchMadness @AuburnMBB pic.twitter.com/alqa9BgNIp

— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2025

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 3 Texas Tech start time, channel, and live stream

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 Duke start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Tennessee start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Michigan State start time, channel, and live stream

Stream March Madness on Sling

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Are you looking for a live streaming TV service with no long-term contracts or a cable box? If so, then consider signing up for . With Sling TV, customers can enjoy customizable channel lineups for their favorite sports, news, and entertainment programs.

Fans of March Madness can watch games that air on TBS and truTV with Sling. Sling offers two paid plans: Orange costs $46 per month, and Blue costs $51 per month. However, combine both plans for one monthly price of $66. New customers will receive $10 off the first month.

How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Streaming could be an issue if traveling abroad during the Elite Eight. Regional broadcast restrictions could prevent you from watching the games. Sign up for NordVPN, one of the fastest VPNs on the market. Not only will NordVPN alleviate potential limitations, but it will also add more security and privacy to your connection. Sign up for NordVPN, and if you don’t like it, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
LSU vs. Alabama: How to watch, results, and highlights
Aerial view of Coleman Coliseum at Alabama.

Conference play is almost done, but a few regular-season games remain. Aneesah Morrow and the No. 7 LSU Tigers (27-2) hit the road to play Sarah Ashlee Barke and the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-6). This will be the only meeting between the two rivals in the regular season.
After losing to Texas on February 16, the LSU Tigers have won two consecutive games, including Sunday's game against Kentucky. LSU's Morrow, Flau'Jae Johnson, and Mikaylah Williams might be the best trio in the country. Alabama also has a three-headed monster in Barke, Zaay Green, and Aaliyah Nye. The Crimson Tide enters Thursday's game having won five of their last six games.
LSU and Alabama will be playing in the NCAA Tournament in the next month. Find out how to watch the game between LSU and Alabama, including the start time, channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Results and highlights: Alabama 88 - LSU 85 in OT
LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch LSU vs. Alabama
https://twitter.com/LSUwbkb/status/1894921865447018528

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, results, and highlights
A gorup of basketball players stretch on the court.

The competition in the SEC remains the best in the NCAA. There is always a good game against potential tournament teams every night. One of Wednesday's top games features the Vanderbilt Commodores (18-9) hitting the road to play the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (20-7). Barring collapses from both teams, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M should be playing in March Madness.
The Commodores began the season with a dream start of 16-4. Since February 1, Vanderbilt is 2-5, with losses against Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Besides Oklahoma, those four teams are the best in the SEC. A&M also finds themselves in a rut, losing two straight, including Saturday's loss to Tennessee. The Aggies still have plenty of chances to improve their resume with games against Vanderbilt, Florida, and Auburn.
Can the Commodores pick up their first win in College Station since 2017? Find out how to watch the game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Results and highlights: Vanderbilt 86 - Texas A&M 84
Vanderbilt Men's Basketball at Texas A&M - Highlights
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M
Episode 12: The Aggie Basketball Hour with Buzz Williams

Mississippi State vs. Alabama: How to watch, results, and highlights
Fans watch the basketball game inside Coleman Coliseum.

The Battle for Highway 82 hits the hardwood as the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) head to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5). The SEC continues to be a gauntlet this season. The Bulldogs are a top-25 basketball team, yet they can't even crack the top-7 within their conference. The Tide are tied for second in the SEC with Florida, as top-ranked Auburn remains in first place.
After two ranked wins against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, the Bulldogs were upset by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. While the loss won't derail their tournament chances, it will impact their seeding. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide snapped their two-game losing streak with an impressive 96-83 victory over Kentucky. Good luck beating Alabama when they make over 10 3-pointers per game.

With just under two weeks remaining in the regular season, many teams will be jockeying for positions before the conference tournaments. Find out how to watch the game between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.
Results and highlights: Alabama 111 - Mississippi State 73
Highlights: Alabama basketball destroys Mississippi State
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama
https://twitter.com/AlabamaMBB/status/1893728435484164527

