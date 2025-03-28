March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight schedule, time, how to watch

Table of Contents Table of Contents March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight schedule, times Stream March Madness on Sling How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

Welcome to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where only the top seeds advance to the Elite Eight. Sorry, Cinderella. This is not your year. This year’s Elite Eight consists of four No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds, and one No. 3 seed. If you picked chalk in your bracket, you’re probably toward the top of the standings.

Having all of the favorites is not necessarily a bad thing. It means that the best teams in the country are still playing basketball late into the season. These eight teams would all be worthy champions. However, only one can win. Will Auburn or Duke cap off their dominant seasons with a title? Can Tom Izzo snag his second championship? Will Kelvin Sampson and Houston finally reach the mountaintop? All of these questions will soon have answers.

The Elite Eight will be played on March 29 and 30. Check out the full schedule below.

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight schedule, times

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 3 Texas Tech start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 29

March 29 Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

6:09 p.m. ET Channel: TBS/truTV

TBS/truTV Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 Duke start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 29

March 29 Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

8:49 p.m. ET Channel: TBS/truTV

TBS/truTV Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Tennessee start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 30

March 30 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Michigan State start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 30

March 30 Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

5:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

