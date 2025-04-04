 Skip to main content
March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Final Four schedule, time, how to watch

By
Logo for the final four.
NCAA

After two weeks of competition, the 2025 NCAA Tournament heads to San Antonio for the Final Four. All four No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four for only the second time in tournament history. The only other time it happened was in 2008. The remaining teams include Florida, Auburn, Duke, and Houston.

Two teams — Florida and Duke — have won multiple championships. Florida won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. Duke has five titles, with their last coming in 2015. Meanwhile, Auburn and Houston are searching for their first championships in school history. Auburn has never reached Monday’s title game, while Houston lost consecutive championships in 1983 and 1984.

Two teams will advance to Monday night’s championship game. Find out how to watch the Final Four games below.

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Final Four schedule, times

#MFINALFOUR IS SET 🙌

ALL FOUR 1-SEEDS MAKE IT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2008 ‼️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Ijq2FAencV

— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 30, 2025

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston start time, channel, and live stream

Stream March Madness on Sling

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Unfortunately, CBS is not on . However, you can watch the Final Four with a Sling subscription through the March Madness Live app. If you open the app, you can authenticate a Sling subscription, which provides access to the games, even if they’re on CBS. Watch on your phone and computer.

Sling offers two paid plans: Orange at $46 per month and Blue at $51 per month. You can combine both for a monthly price of $66. New customers will receive 50% off the first month.

How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Don’t miss out on the Final Four because of streaming issues. If you plan on traveling abroad, make sure to download a VPN service to combat regional broadcast restrictions. The best VPN on the market is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. However, you’ll likely want to keep the service once you see how it protects your connection.

