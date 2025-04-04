March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Final Four schedule, time, how to watch

Table of Contents Table of Contents March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Final Four schedule, times Stream March Madness on Sling How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

After two weeks of competition, the 2025 NCAA Tournament heads to San Antonio for the Final Four. All four No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four for only the second time in tournament history. The only other time it happened was in 2008. The remaining teams include Florida, Auburn, Duke, and Houston.

Two teams — Florida and Duke — have won multiple championships. Florida won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. Duke has five titles, with their last coming in 2015. Meanwhile, Auburn and Houston are searching for their first championships in school history. Auburn has never reached Monday’s title game, while Houston lost consecutive championships in 1983 and 1984.

Two teams will advance to Monday night’s championship game. Find out how to watch the Final Four games below.

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn start time, channel, and live stream

Date: April 5

April 5 Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

6:09 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston start time, channel, and live stream

Date: April 5

April 5 Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

8:49 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

