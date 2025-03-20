March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament First Round schedule, time, how to watch

Table of Contents Table of Contents March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament First Round schedule, Stream March Madness on Sling How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

Today is a holiday for many sports fans. The two days of March Madness are arguably the best time on the sports calendar. From lunch to dinner, it’s nonstop basketball action. 16 matchups will be played on Thursday and Friday, totaling 32 games. Thanks to the partnership between CBS Sports and TNT Sports, every game will be available to watch on television.

With 16 games each day, it can be hard to keep up. Thankfully, we created this guide that features the entire first-round schedule with times, channels, and live streams. Enjoy the madness!

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament First Round schedule,

No. 8 Louisville vs. 9 Creighton start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Montana start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 SIU Edwardsville start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Alabama State start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

2:50 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 McNeese start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 VCU start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Wofford start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 19

March 19 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Yale start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 11 Drake start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Utah State start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 9:25 p.m. ET

9:25 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 2 St. John’s vs. No. 15 Omaha start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: , Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. 9 Baylor start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Robert Morris start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Colorado State start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

2:50 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 7 St. Mary’s vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 North Carolina start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Norfolk State start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Troy start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 New Mexico start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 7 UConn vs. No. 9 Oklahoma start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 9:25 p.m. ET

9:25 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No.6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Xavier start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ March Madness Live

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 20

March 20 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 21

March 21 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein Stream: , , March Madness Live

Stream March Madness on Sling

Stream the NCAA Tournament on . Only the games on TNT, TBS, and truTV are available with Sling. CBS games cannot be streamed with Sling. Still, Sling is an affordable option for those without cable. Sling’s paid plans: Orange at $46 per month, Blue at $51, and Orange + Blue for $66 per month. New customers will earn $10 off their purchase for the first month.

How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

If you’re out of the country during the NCAA Tournament, make sure to download NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. NordVPN will add more security and protection to your connection. Plus, VPNs will work to combat broadcast restrictions in your area. If you’re unhappy with the product, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.