March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament First Round schedule, time, how to watch

Today is a holiday for many sports fans. The two days of March Madness are arguably the best time on the sports calendar. From lunch to dinner, it’s nonstop basketball action. 16 matchups will be played on Thursday and Friday, totaling 32 games. Thanks to the partnership between CBS Sports and TNT Sports, every game will be available to watch on television.
With 16 games each day, it can be hard to keep up. Thankfully, we created this guide that features the entire first-round schedule with times, channels, and live streams. Enjoy the madness!
March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament First Round schedule,
THE BRACKET 🙌#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fo6lA8hJ7g
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2025
No. 8 Louisville vs. 9 Creighton start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: Paramount+, March Madness Live
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Channel: truTV
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Montana start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: TNT
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 SIU Edwardsville start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Channel: TBS
- Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Alabama State start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: Paramount+, March Madness Live
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 McNeese start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: truTV
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 VCU start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: TNT
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
- Channel: TBS
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Wofford start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 19
- Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
- Channel: TNT
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: Paramount+, March Madness Live
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Yale start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 7:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: TBS
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 11 Drake start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Channel: truTV
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Utah State start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 9:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: TNT
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 2 St. John’s vs. No. 15 Omaha start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: ,Paramount+, March Madness Live
No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Channel: TBS
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Channel: truTV
- Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 8 Mississippi State vs. 9 Baylor start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: Paramount+, March Madness Live
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Robert Morris start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Channel: truTV
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: TNT
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Colorado State start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Channel: TBS
- Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: Paramount+, March Madness Live
No. 7 St. Mary’s vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: truTV
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 North Carolina start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: TNT
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
- Channel: TBS
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Norfolk State start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
- Channel: TNT
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Troy start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: Paramount+, March Madness Live
No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 New Mexico start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 7:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: TBS
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Channel: truTV
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 7 UConn vs. No. 9 Oklahoma start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 9:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: TNT
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No.6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Xavier start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: Paramount+ March Madness Live
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 20
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Channel: TBS
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty start time, channel, and live stream
- Date: March 21
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Channel: truTV
- Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
- Stream: , , March Madness Live
Stream March Madness on Sling
Stream the NCAA Tournament on . Only the games on TNT, TBS, and truTV are available with Sling. CBS games cannot be streamed with Sling. Still, Sling is an affordable option for those without cable. Sling’s paid plans: Orange at $46 per month, Blue at $51, and Orange + Blue for $66 per month. New customers will earn $10 off their purchase for the first month.
How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN
If you’re out of the country during the NCAA Tournament, make sure to download NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. NordVPN will add more security and protection to your connection. Plus, VPNs will work to combat broadcast restrictions in your area. If you’re unhappy with the product, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.