March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, time, how to watch

Logo for NCAA March Madness.
National Collegiate Athletic Association

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is in the books. There was some madness. No. 12 McNeese won their first game in NCAA Tournament history when they shocked No. 5 Clemson. No. 12 Colorado State also completed the upset in their victory over No. 5 Memphis. No. 11 Drake looked like they could make a run to the second weekend. Other than those three upsets, the first round went as expected.

Here’s the secret to March Madness. If the top seeds advance, the likelihood of having better games in the later rounds is high. Upsets are cool, but the goal is to have the best teams playing on the second weekend. The results on Saturday and Sunday will go a long way in determining if this will be a great or subpar tournament.

Below are the schedule and times for the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 12 McNeese start time, channel, and live stream

No. 2 St. John’s vs. No. 10 Arkansas start time, channel, and live stream

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Michigan start time, channel, and live stream

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Drake start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 9 Creighton start time, channel, and live stream

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 BYU start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Gonzaga start time, channel, and live stream

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 UCLA start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 UConn start time, channel, and live stream

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 Baylor Arkansas start time, channel, and live stream

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Illinois start time, channel, and live stream

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s start time, channel, and live stream

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Colorado State start time, channel, and live stream

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss start time, channel, and live stream

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 New Mexico start time, channel, and live stream

No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 5 Arizona start time, channel, and live stream

Stream March Madness on Sling

Sling TV.
On-demand movies available on Sling TV. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re seeking an alternative to cable, look no further than . With Sling, consumers can stream the NCAA Tournament without the use of a cable box.

CBS is not available on Sling. However, the games on TNT, TBS, and truTV can be accessed with a paid plan. Orange costs $46 per month, while Blue costs $51 per month. Combine the two for $66 per month. Sling will take off $10 for the first month.

How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Before VPNs, using streaming services while abroad could be rather difficult. Now, it’s much easier thanks to VPNs. With a VPN, you can connect to another server, like one in the U.S., to alleviate streaming regulations and broadcast restrictions. Plus, VPNs add more security and privacy. Our top recommendation is NordVPN because of its speed, accessibility, and affordability.

