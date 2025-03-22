March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, time, how to watch

Table of Contents Table of Contents March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, times Stream March Madness on Sling How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is in the books. There was some madness. No. 12 McNeese won their first game in NCAA Tournament history when they shocked No. 5 Clemson. No. 12 Colorado State also completed the upset in their victory over No. 5 Memphis. No. 11 Drake looked like they could make a run to the second weekend. Other than those three upsets, the first round went as expected.

Here’s the secret to March Madness. If the top seeds advance, the likelihood of having better games in the later rounds is high. Upsets are cool, but the goal is to have the best teams playing on the second weekend. The results on Saturday and Sunday will go a long way in determining if this will be a great or subpar tournament.

Recommended Videos

Below are the schedule and times for the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, times

TNT Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Second Round Games on Sunday, March 23 pic.twitter.com/H1IKjMn3XK — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 22, 2025

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 12 McNeese start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 22

March 22 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 2 St. John’s vs. No. 10 Arkansas start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 22

March 22 Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

2:40 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Michigan start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 22

March 22 Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Drake start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 22

March 22 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 9 Creighton start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 22

March 22 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 BYU start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 22

March 22 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Gonzaga start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 22

March 22 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 UCLA start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 22

March 22 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 UConn start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 23

March 23 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 Baylor Arkansas start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 23

March 23 Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

2:40 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Illinois start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 23

March 23 Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 23

March 23 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Colorado State start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 23

March 23 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 23

March 23 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 New Mexico start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 23

March 23 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Stream: , , March Madness Live

No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 5 Arizona start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 23

March 23 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Channel: TBS

TBS Stream: , , March Madness Live

Stream March Madness on Sling

If you’re seeking an alternative to cable, look no further than . With Sling, consumers can stream the NCAA Tournament without the use of a cable box.

CBS is not available on Sling. However, the games on TNT, TBS, and truTV can be accessed with a paid plan. Orange costs $46 per month, while Blue costs $51 per month. Combine the two for $66 per month. Sling will take off $10 for the first month.

How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

Before VPNs, using streaming services while abroad could be rather difficult. Now, it’s much easier thanks to VPNs. With a VPN, you can connect to another server, like one in the U.S., to alleviate streaming regulations and broadcast restrictions. Plus, VPNs add more security and privacy. Our top recommendation is NordVPN because of its speed, accessibility, and affordability.