Marty Supreme: One of 2025’s biggest mysteries finally receives a trailer

One of the biggest mysteries on the 2025 film calendar finally receives a trailer. A24 released the first footage of Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie’s sports dramedy starring Timothée Chalamet.

Marty Supreme stars Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a ping pong player in the 1950s who will go to “hell and back in pursuit of greatness.” The confident Marty believes his purpose in life is an “obligation,” not a blessing.

Marty champions ping pong culture as he travels overseas to compete against the world’s best players.

“I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m telling you, this game, it fills stadiums overseas,” Marty says in the trailer. “And it’s only a matter of time before I’m staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box.”

Gwyneth Paltrow plays a movie star who has an affair with Marty. While Paltrow provided her voice in 2022’s She Said, the Academy Award-winning actress has not appeared in a film since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Marty Supreme’s cast includes Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary (“Mr. Wonderful” on Shark Tank), Tyler Okonma (“Tyler, the Creator”), Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher as Marty’s mother.

Josh Safdie directs Marty Supreme from a screenplay he wrote with Ronald Bronstein. It marks Safdie’s first feature film since 2019’s Uncut Gems. Marty Supreme is the first time Safdie helms a film without his brother Benny since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed.

Marty Supreme is a fictionalized account of Marty Reisman, who won five bronze medals while representing the United States at the World Table Tennis Championships.

Chalamet is coming off a successful turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. James Mangold’s biopic grossed $140 million and received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Chalamet.

The 29-year-old is currently filming Dune: Part Three, the epic conclusion to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune saga.

With a budget of $70 million, Marty Supreme is the most expensive A24 film of all time.

Marty Supreme opens in theaters on December 25, 2025.