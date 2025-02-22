Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man 4 has a new release date

Last fall, Marvel Studios and Sony confirmed that Spider-Man 4 will be coming in summer 2026. However, there’s been a slight change in plans. While the original release date for the next Spider-Man was July 24, 2026, it’s now been pushed back to Friday, July 31, 2026.

No official reason was given for the change, but The Hollywood Reporter noted that this will give Spider-Man 4 some additional breathing room from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which is slated to arrive on July 17, 2026. Tom Holland is actually going to be in both movies, but the extent of his role in Nolan’s film has yet to be revealed. Holland has been the MCU’s Spider-Man since Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and he’s also starred in a wildly successful trilogy of Spider-Man films.

Back in October 2024, Holland said that he would begin filming the next Spider-Man in the summer of 2025. Prior to that, Holland praised the script for the upcoming sequel and said that it “really lit a fire in me.” Holland’s Spider-Man co-star and real-life romantic partner, Zendaya, is also likely to return, although that has yet to be officially announced.

The cinematic rights for Spider-Man are controlled by Sony Pictures, which has collaborated with Marvel Studios on the last three films through a unique agreement. Under the renewal that allowed Spider-Man: No Way Home to be made, Marvel is allowed to use Holland’s Spider-Man in another film of its choice. The studio has yet to exercise that right, but it’s highly likely that Holland will be back in costume as Spidey for either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, if not for both films.