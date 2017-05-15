Ringling Brothers organizers to bring Marvel superheroes to a live show

Why it matters to you With 146 years of experience running the greatest show on earth, this company should have no trouble putting on a live show featuring major characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The action from the Marvel comics, films, and TV shows will soon be live and in person. Feld Entertainment, the company behind the epochal Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, will debut its latest live show, Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes.

Many fan favorites from the Marvel universe will be in the show including Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Fist, Loki, members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther. In the show, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes to fight against the villainous trio of Green Goblin, Nebula, and Loki.

If the promo video is any indication of what to expect, you may not be able keep your eyes off the action. Captain America will be riding up ramps on a motorcycle. Spider-Man and Wasp will be flying around. Similar to the latest Ringling Bros show Out of This World, video projection mapping technology will be used to transform the ground into different locations.

The new Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes will be the first, new production from Feld Entertainment following the final performance of the legendary Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus on May 21. The show is ending after 146 years of entertaining generations of people following recent criticism from animal rights advocates on the treatment of the circus performers such as the elephants.

The Out of This World tour was meant to demonstrate how the famous circus could minimize the use of animals with an increased focused on visual special effects.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes will debut in Los Angeles, California at Staples Center on July 7, with its North American tour extending until March 2019. The show will kick off the international leg of the tour later in 2019. Tickets for the North American tour dates can be purchased at the show’s official website starting tomorrow.