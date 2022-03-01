  1. Movies & TV

Marvel’s former Netflix shows are moving to Disney+ in March

By

In 2015, Daredevil marked the beginning of a multiyear pact between Marvel TV and Netflix that brought it and five additional original series to the popular streamer. However, Netflix canceled all five shows in late 2018 and 2019 ahead of the launch of Disney’s competing streaming service, Disney+. Last month, Netflix confirmed that its Marvel shows would leave at the beginning of March. Now, they have a new home on Disney+.

Disney, which owns Marvel, has officially announced that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders will make their Disney+ premiere on March 16 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The ABC-produced series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return to Disney+ on the same day.

Since Netflix paid to produce its own Marvel TV shows, they weren’t expected to ever leave the streaming platform. But apparently their presence on Netflix was predicated upon a licensing deal, which Disney declined to renew. That decision freed the shows to join the rest of the Marvel programming on Disney+.

The cast of The Defenders.

Marvel’s former Netflix series were largely TV-MA, and they veered into some very non-family-friendly content. Disney’s solution for that is to revamp its parental controls, which will ask Disney+ subscribers to update their settings. Users will now be able to add pass codes to prevent any younger viewers from seeing anything that they shouldn’t. This may also open the door for Marvel’s R-rated films — Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan — to eventually come to Disney+ as well.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming, in a statement. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Editors' Recommendations

The best action movies on Netflix right now (March 2022)

Antonio Bandera and Salma Hayek in Desperado.

Bluetti’s major sale is the best time to grab a backup power station

Bluetti AC200MAX portable power station off grid on cliff.

Buy this 24-inch Lenovo gaming monitor while it’s under $200

The Lenovo G25-10 gaming monitor with a game on the 24.5-inch screen.

Get a robot vacuum for only $129 with this crazy deal

Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, Great for Picking up Pet Hair, Quiet, Slim

Best refurbished laptops deals and sales for March 2022

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

This touchscreen Samsung Galaxy Book is $300 off today

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha in black, showing the Windows home screen.

OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro: Everything we know so far about the upcoming flagship

OnePlus 10 Pro back in green and display. Credits: OnePlus official.

Best GPU deals for March 2022

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

What’s new on Apple TV+ this month (March 2022)

The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple TV+.

How to share your Wi-Fi password from your iOS device

Sharing iOS passwords.

A free Ghostwire: Tokyo prelude game is available right now

Ghostwire: Tokyo Prelude cast of characters.

The best Christmas movies on HBO Max (March 2022)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The 46 best HBO series streaming right now (March 2022)

Danny McBride in Eastbound & Down.