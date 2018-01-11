Amazon makes ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ free for anyone to stream after Globes wins

At this year’s Golden Globes Awards , Amazon’s rookie comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home awards for best television series — comedy or musical, as well as best actress in a television series — comedy or musical. To celebrate the wins, Amazon has decided to make the show’s entire first season available to stream this weekend to anyone, whether they have an Amazon Prime subscription or not.

The series, created by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, is set in 1958, and stars House of Cards breakout and freshly minted Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife who starts a stand-up comedy career after her husband leaves her unexpectedly. The first episode ends with Midge being arrested for shouting obscenities in public following a stand-up routine that involved her going topless. The rest of the season only heightens the hilarity with each episode.

From 12:01 a.m. local time Friday, January 12, until 11:59 p.m. local time Monday, January 15, the 1950s-set comedy series will be available to stream to anyone through the Prime Video app. The series’ pilot episode has been free for anyone to stream through Prime Video since it debuted in mid-March 2017. Amazon also made the pilot episode free to stream on YouTube on December 19, weeks before this year’s Golden Globes.

At the New York premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel last November, Brosnahan told Digital Trends the show is her “very first foray into the comedy world.” She added that the authenticity that exudes from her character in the show is the product of her deep dive into the history of comedy. “I immersed myself in the 1950s comedy scene, with a lot of research on people like Gene Carroll, Phyllis Diller, Joan Rivers, Moms Mabley, [Don] Rickles, Bob Newhart,” Brosnahan told Digital Trends.

Not only was Midge’s comically chaotic life loved by those voting for the Golden Globes, it was a binge success with Amazon Prime subscribers. More than half of Prime members in the United States finished the entire eight-episode season within three days, according to Amazon.

All of the episodes can be streamed at amazon.com/maisel and through the Amazon Prime Video app on mobile phones, smart TVs, laptops, and other supported devices.