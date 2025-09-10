 Skip to main content
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite for explosive Netflix movie, The Rip

The Rip is coming to Netflix next year

By
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck sitting down in The Rip.
Netflix / Netflix

What’s happened? Netflix has released a teaser for The Rip, writer-director Joe Carnahan’s (The Grey) new action thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

  • The Rip‘s official synopsis reads: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question – including who they can rely on.”
  • The Rip also stars Steven Yeun (Mickey 17), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Ballerina), Kyle Chandler (Lanterns), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), and Lina Esco (S.W.A.T.).
  • Damon and Affleck first became attached to The Rip in 2024, with the film being produced by their company, Artists Equity.

Why is it important? Netflix announced the release date for The Rip in June 2025, but they haven’t released any footage from the film to the public until now.

  • Carnahan stated the film’s DNA features traces of films like Serpico, Prince of the City, and Heat.
  • The Rip‘s story is also inspired by true events, specifically the story of Carnahan’s “very dear friend,” a police officer who taught him about “rips,” or the police’s seizure of cash, drugs, and illegal weapons.
  • The Rip highlights the relationship between Damon and Affleck’s characters, reflecting the actors’ long-time relationship as filmmaking partners.
Why should I care? The Rip should be a huge movie for Netflix in 2026.

  • Since it’s an action-thriller with several famous actors, The Rip could become one of Netflix’s most-streamed original movies of the year.
  • The Rip is Damon and Affleck’s first on-screen film collaboration since 2023’s Air.

OK, what now? Since this is only a teaser, Netflix should release an official trailer for The Rip in the near future before the film’s premiere.

  • The Rip will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on January 16, 2026.
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
