 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Matt Reeves reveals why Batman never intervenes in The Penguin

By
Robert Pattinson wears the Batsuit in the rain in The Batman.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Few shows this year have caused as much of a stir as The Penguin. The HBO series received consistent acclaim while it was on the air, and it seemed to win over both die-hard DC Comics fans and casual viewers alike. That said, The Penguin never really got around to answering the one question fans kept asking across its eight episodes. That question, of course, was: Where’s Batman?

Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) causes some noisy trouble in The Penguin, but his actions seemingly never catch the attention of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson). That’s a reality even the series’ biggest fans have found hard to accept. Those viewers will, therefore, likely be curious to hear The Batman director and Penguin executive producer Matt Reeves’ long-awaited explanation for the Dark Knight’s absence from the HBO series.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Digital Spy, Reeves revealed that Batman is too caught up dealing with the aftermath of The Riddler’s attacks at the end of The Batman to pay enough attention to Oz Cobb in The Penguin. “This was a time of great turmoil in the city, it’s literally the week after what happened,” Reeves noted. “Much of the city is in desperation, so police can’t get everywhere, there’s crime everywhere, it’s a very, very dangerous time. [Batman’s] out there trying to grapple with the aftermath of everything that happened, which to some degree he blames himself for.”

The Bat Signal shines in the sky in The Penguin's finale.
HBO

The notion that Batman is simply too busy to address Oz’s criminal ascension may not satisfy certain Penguin fans, especially considering that Oz’s war with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) ultimately leads to multiple shootouts, deaths, and a high-profile bombing. To be fair to Reeves, though, The Batman does end with its hero deciding to take a more active role in helping the city actually heal from its many setbacks, scandals, and losses. Him dedicating his first few weeks after The Riddler’s attacks to helping Gotham and its officials get back on track makes a fair amount of sense with that in mind.

Related

While Batman never actually appears in The Penguin, either, the HBO series’ final shot does show the Bat Signal lighting up not far from Oz’s new penthouse apartment. That image suggests that Oz hasn’t just slipped out of Batman’s view. On the contrary, it’s possible his actions throughout The Penguin actually did catch the Dark Knight’s attention after all. Either way, viewers will likely get to see his response to Oz’s rise when The Batman Part II finally hits theaters in 2026.

The Penguin is now streaming on Max. The Batman Part II is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
House of the Dragon star Matt Smith shares a concerning season 3 update
Daemon Targaryen sits in a field alone in House of the Dragon season 2.

It's been a tough few months for fans of HBO's House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel's season 2 finale received overwhelmingly negative reactions after it aired. Many criticized it for failing to bring the season to a satisfying close and focusing more on setting up exciting moments to come in future episodes. In case that wasn't bad enough, shortly after House of the Dragon's season 2 finale premiered, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin publicly criticized the HBO series for several of the creative decisions made throughout its sophomore season.

Unfortunately, this weekend has brought House of the Dragon fans another disappointing update. According to Variety, cast members Tom Glynn-Carney and Matt Smith revealed during a New York Comic-Con panel for the show that they don't really know what the status of House of the Dragon season 3 is right now. When asked whether they'd seen or read a script for the season yet, Glynn-Carney responded: "Not a jot, not a letter." The actor added: "The longer they take, the longer we don’t have to read anything for a while."

Read more
DCU: every movie and TV show confirmed so far
David Corenswet as Superman pulling up his red boot while wearing a costume.

DC is set to make a massive comeback with its lineup of films and TV shows for its new DC Universe. Overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran, this upcoming cinematic universe will undoubtedly reinvigorate the franchise with a fresh timeline filled with unique comic book characters.

With the franchise featuring iconic heroes like Superman and Batman and more underrated characters like Booster Gold and The Authority, fans have plenty to look forward to in the next few years. While fans wait for this next chapter of superhero media, here are all the film and TV shows confirmed for the DCU so far.
Creature Commandos (2024)

Read more
Oz battles Sofia for control of Gotham in The Penguin’s fiery midseason trailer
A woman smokes a cigarette as a man stands next to her.

The war for control of Gotham is heating up in the midseason trailer for The Penguin.

Oz begins the trailer with a question: "So who's got the power in this city?" In one corner, there's Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the new head of her family after the deaths of her father and brother. The footage depicts Sofia recruiting new associates to strengthen the Falcone crime family. The other figure looking to take back Gotham is Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown), who seeks revenge against the Falcones for putting him in jail.

Read more