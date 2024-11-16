Few shows this year have caused as much of a stir as The Penguin. The HBO series received consistent acclaim while it was on the air, and it seemed to win over both die-hard DC Comics fans and casual viewers alike. That said, The Penguin never really got around to answering the one question fans kept asking across its eight episodes. That question, of course, was: Where’s Batman?

Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) causes some noisy trouble in The Penguin, but his actions seemingly never catch the attention of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson). That’s a reality even the series’ biggest fans have found hard to accept. Those viewers will, therefore, likely be curious to hear The Batman director and Penguin executive producer Matt Reeves’ long-awaited explanation for the Dark Knight’s absence from the HBO series.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Digital Spy, Reeves revealed that Batman is too caught up dealing with the aftermath of The Riddler’s attacks at the end of The Batman to pay enough attention to Oz Cobb in The Penguin. “This was a time of great turmoil in the city, it’s literally the week after what happened,” Reeves noted. “Much of the city is in desperation, so police can’t get everywhere, there’s crime everywhere, it’s a very, very dangerous time. [Batman’s] out there trying to grapple with the aftermath of everything that happened, which to some degree he blames himself for.”

The notion that Batman is simply too busy to address Oz’s criminal ascension may not satisfy certain Penguin fans, especially considering that Oz’s war with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) ultimately leads to multiple shootouts, deaths, and a high-profile bombing. To be fair to Reeves, though, The Batman does end with its hero deciding to take a more active role in helping the city actually heal from its many setbacks, scandals, and losses. Him dedicating his first few weeks after The Riddler’s attacks to helping Gotham and its officials get back on track makes a fair amount of sense with that in mind.

While Batman never actually appears in The Penguin, either, the HBO series’ final shot does show the Bat Signal lighting up not far from Oz’s new penthouse apartment. That image suggests that Oz hasn’t just slipped out of Batman’s view. On the contrary, it’s possible his actions throughout The Penguin actually did catch the Dark Knight’s attention after all. Either way, viewers will likely get to see his response to Oz’s rise when The Batman Part II finally hits theaters in 2026.

The Penguin is now streaming on Max. The Batman Part II is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026.