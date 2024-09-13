 Skip to main content
When does MaXXXine start streaming?

By
Giancarlo Esposito and Mia Goth stand in a junkyard together in MaXXXine.
Justin Lubin / A24

The final film in Ti West’s X trilogy will be streaming just in time for Halloween. A24’s MaXXXine will stream on Max starting Friday, October 18. The following day, the slasher makes its HBO premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, October 19.

In MaXXXine, Mia Goth reprises her role from as Maxine Minx, an adult film star and aspiring actress who moves to Hollywood in the 1980s after escaping the Texas massacres in 1979. While waiting for her big break, a ruthless killer begins preying on the young actresses in the area. When someone discovers her secret past, Maxine must do whatever it takes to keep it buried.

Besides Goth, MaXXXine’s ensemble features Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

West wrote, directed, and produced MaXXXine. Additional producers include Goth, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss.

MaXXXine | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24

MaXXXine is the third film in West’s X trilogy, which began with X and was followed by Pearl. Released in March 2022, followed a film crew shooting a porno on a farm in rural Texas. The farm’s elderly owners begin stalking and killing the group after discovering the subject of their movie. grossed over $15 million on a $1 million budget.

After completed production, West and Goth secretly filmed Pearl, a prequel that followed the titular villain’s plan to become an access in 1918. Pearl’s failures led to her committing heinous acts on her family’s farm. Released in September 2022, Pearl grossed over $10 million, with many critics praising Goth’s performance.

Although MaXXXine received mixed reviews, it became the highest-grossing film in the trilogy with a box office haul of $21.5 million.

