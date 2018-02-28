Asgardians in suits? Chris Hemsworth eyes lead role in ‘Men in Black’ reboot

Share

For years, talk of Sony’s Men in Black reboot has tantalized those of us who can appreciate awesome Will Smith action comedies and there were even rumors of a possible crossover project involving the 21 Jump Street movie from 2012.

While we sadly don’t have any news on that front, we do have some good tidings for fans of the three-film series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Hemsworth — yes, that Chris Hemsworth, the one who plays Thor — is considering a starring role in the reboot, currently planned for a summer 2019 release.

The film, to be directed by F. Gary Gray (Friday, Fate of the Furious), will feature a script penned by Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. Apparently, neither Smith nor Tommy Lee Jones has been approached about appearing in the reboot, which will be a new story in the same universe rather than a full-on remake with Agents J and K. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony wants “a diverse ensemble cast” and is looking to cast a non-white female in the lead role opposite Hemsworth.

Apart from his massive part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Hemsworth has been fairly quiet, appearing in just six non-Thor roles since 2014. He’s currently filming for Bad Times at the El Royale, an action thriller from Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) co-starring Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges, Russell Crowe, and Jon Hamm. His next appearance as the god of thunder will be in Avengers: Infinity War, releasing this May.

Marvel fans, don’t fret — this won’t force Hemsworth out of his super-suit, and he might already be on the way out, as “Phase Three” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to conclude, which could mean the first wave of Avengers — Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, and Black Widow — recede into the background as more recent stars (including Spider-Man and Black Panther) take the spotlight.

Despite mixed reviews (including our own) for 2012’s Men in Black 3, the series is undoubtedly a lucrative proposition, as the first film (released in 1997) grossed nearly $600 million, while the sequel (2002) reached nearly $500 million. Steven Spielberg will return as an executive producer on the project.