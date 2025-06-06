Mia Goth cast opposite Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter

Welcome to the Star Wars universe, Mia Goth.

Per The InSneider newsletter, Goth has been cast in Star Wars: Starfighter. Goth joins Ryan Gosling in the upcoming space opera from director Shawn Levy.

Recommended Videos

Much of the plot and character details are under wraps. However, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Gosling will play a character who must protect his young nephew against evil pursuers. Goth will portray one of the villainous pursuers.

Levy will direct from a screenplay by Your Friends & Neighbors creator Jonathan Tropper. Filming is expected to begin this fall.

Star Wars: Starfighter comes to theaters on May 28, 2027. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/dsbVb3VdBY — Star Wars (@starwars) April 18, 2025

Goth is reportedly playing the role that was once eyed by Oscar winner Mikey Madison, who had discussions about playing the villain in Levy’s Starfighter. Ultimately, the Anora star walked away after a pay dispute.

Lucasfilm announced Star Wars: Starfighter in April at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo. Star Wars: Starfighter will be its own movie, one that’s not connected to the Skywalker Saga. It will be set roughly five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker and feature a group of new characters.

“This is a standalone,” Levy said during the official announcement. “It’s not a prequel, not a sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet.”

Goth rose to prominence in Ti West’s X film series, which includes X, Pearl, and MaXXXine. Goth is one of the stars of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which arrives on Netflix in November. Goth will play Elizabeth Lavenza, the fiancée of Oscar Isaac’s Victor. Next year, Goth can be seen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Ryan Gosling, star of the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, makes his Star Wars Celebration debut. pic.twitter.com/CeZtI36QhO — Star Wars (@starwars) April 18, 2025

Lucasfilm has not released a Star Wars theatrical film since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Several filmmakers have been attached to future Star Wars movies, including Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni. None of those movies have entered production.

The theatrical drought for Star Wars ends next summer when The Mandalorian and Grogu opens on May 22, 2026.

Star Wars: Starfighter hits theaters on May 28, 2027.