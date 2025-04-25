 Skip to main content
Michael B. Jordan’s next directorial effort just scored a 2027 release date

By
Michael B. Jordan stands and stares back.
Nadja Klier / Amazon Studios

If you currently own Michael B. Jordan stock, buy more. Amazon MGM Studios clearly listened, as Jordan’s next directorial effort has a release date.

Per Deadline, the studio is set to release Jordan’s reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair in theaters and IMAX on March 5, 2027. Jordan directs and stars alongside Taylor Russell in the heist film based on Norman Jewison’s 1968 movie of the same name. The Fall Guy’s Drew Pearce penned the screenplay after Wes Took and Justin Britt-Gibson authored a previous draft. Producers include Jordan, Patrick McCormick, Marc Toberoff, and Elizabeth Raposo. Alan Trustman, who wrote the 1968 film, will executive produce.

Jordan’s version is the third Thomas Crown Affair movie. Jewison’s film starred Steve McQueen as Thomas Crown, a millionaire mastermind, and Faye Dunaway as Vicki Anderson, an independent investigator. After Crown successfully executes a bank robbery, Anderson is tasked with investigating the crime. Anderson suspects Crown might be involved, setting off a cat-and-mouse game that culminates with a romantic affair.

In 1999, John McTiernan directed the remake, which starred Pierce Brosnan as Thomas Crown and Rene Russo as the investigator. This version had Crown steal a valuable painting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Smoke and Stack in "Sinners."
Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

Right now, Jordan is red-hot thanks to Sinners. In Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror, Jordan plays Smoke and Stack, identical twins who return home to the Mississippi Delta to open a juke joint for the Black community. After a sinister presence is discovered on opening night, the twins and a few allies will fight to survive until dawn.

Sinners debuted to $48 million domestically in its opening weekend. That’s a terrific start for an original movie with a budget of nearly $100 million. Sinners has been met with universal acclaim, including a perfect five-star review from Digital Trends.

The Thomas Crown Affair marks Jordan’s second directorial effort. The 38-year-old directed and starred in Creed III, the third movie starring Jordan as Adonis Creed.

