Michael Fassbender recalls ‘awful’ Mad Max: Fury Road audition

By
Michael Fassbender talks BLACK BAG, X-MEN, INGLORIOUS BASTERDS, Mad Max audition

Michael Fassbender had his eyes set on entering the Wasteland in Mad Max: Fury Road. However, that never happened.

Fassbender recently spoke about his Fury Road tryout on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, calling it one of his “worst” auditions.

“Oh my God. It was awful,” Fassbender said.

The Oscar nominee explained how the audition started poorly even before entering the room due to getting lost on the way to the Warner Bros. lot.

“I was going to Warner Bros. in the Valley, not complicated,” Fassbender explained. “I got lost, and I ended up getting to the audition almost an hour late. I was not in the correct headspace.”

Upon arriving late, Fassbender met George Miller’s acting coach, who immediately worsened the situation.

“It was so excruciating,” Fassbender said when describing the acting coach. “I’ve been classically trained, so I have my process of, obviously, there’s an objective that the character has and activities that I’m gonna play to get it. So I felt like you’re teaching granny how to suck eggs here. This guy really got on my nerves.”

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron as Max and Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.
Warner Bros.

Fassbender hilariously explained how the coach wanted him to “physicalize” his performance after reciting a phrase. This only added insult to injury, as Fassbender could not convey the coach’s instructions.

“I couldn’t wait to get out of there. Obviously, I didn’t get the part,” Fassbender jokingly admitted. “Tom Hardy got the part, and deservedly so.”

As Fassbender stated, Hardy went on to play “Mad Max” Rockatansky in Fury Road, one of the most critically acclaimed action movies of the 21st century.

Perhaps Fassbender could get another crack at the Wasteland if Miller makes another Mad Max movie. 

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
