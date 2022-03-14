Michael Giacchino will direct Marvel’s new Halloween special

Composer Michael Giacchino is in the rare position of having two of his films in the current top five at the box office, thanks to The Batman and the staying power of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, Giacchino is expanding his reach by directing a new live-action project for Marvel Studios.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has signed the renowned composer to helm a one-hour Halloween special for Disney+ that is reportedly based upon Marvel’s Werewolf by Night comic book. This won’t be Giacchino’s first time in the director’s chair, but it is by far the biggest project he has ever helmed. Giacchino previously directed an episode of Star Trek: Short Treks and his own short film, Monster Challenge.

Marvel previously lined up two of its leads for this special. Gael Garcia Bernal will play the werewolf, but it’s unknown if it will be the first Werewolf by Night, Jack Russell, or the second one, Jacob Gomez. Laura Donnelly is rumored to be playing Nina Price, Jack’s niece, who headlined the Vampire by Night comic stories. Unlike her uncle, Nina is both a vampire and a werewolf.

Giacchino’s resume as a composer is awe-inspiring. He has provided the music for several of Pixar’s biggest hits, including The Incredibles, Incredibles 2, Ratatouille, Up, Cars 2, Inside Out, Incredible 2, Coco, and the upcoming film Lightyear. He also scored the Star Trek reboot films, Jurassic World, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Prior to scoring Marvel Studios’ trilogy of Spider-Man films, Giacchino also wrote the music for Doctor Strange. He will return to the Marvel fold later this year with the score for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel Studios’ Halloween special will begin filming soon, and it is expected to premiere this October on Disney+.

