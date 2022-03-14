  1. Movies & TV

Michael Giacchino will direct Marvel’s new Halloween special

By

Composer Michael Giacchino is in the rare position of having two of his films in the current top five at the box office, thanks to The Batman and the staying power of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, Giacchino is expanding his reach by directing a new live-action project for Marvel Studios.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has signed the renowned composer to helm a one-hour Halloween special for Disney+ that is reportedly based upon Marvel’s Werewolf by Night comic book. This won’t be Giacchino’s first time in the director’s chair, but it is by far the biggest project he has ever helmed. Giacchino previously directed an episode of Star Trek: Short Treks and his own short film, Monster Challenge.

Marvel previously lined up two of its leads for this special. Gael Garcia Bernal will play the werewolf, but it’s unknown if it will be the first Werewolf by Night, Jack Russell, or the second one, Jacob Gomez. Laura Donnelly is rumored to be playing Nina Price, Jack’s niece, who headlined the Vampire by Night comic stories. Unlike her uncle, Nina is both a vampire and a werewolf.

The cover for the Werewolf By Night comic book.

Giacchino’s resume as a composer is awe-inspiring. He has provided the music for several of Pixar’s biggest hits, including The Incredibles, Incredibles 2, Ratatouille, Up, Cars 2, Inside Out, Incredible 2, Coco, and the upcoming film Lightyear. He also scored the Star Trek reboot films, Jurassic World, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Prior to scoring Marvel Studios’ trilogy of Spider-Man films, Giacchino also wrote the music for Doctor Strange. He will return to the Marvel fold later this year with the score for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel Studios’ Halloween special will begin filming soon, and it is expected to premiere this October on Disney+.

Editors' Recommendations

Free Guy helmer Shawn Levy will direct Deadpool 3 for Marvel

The cast of Deadpool.

Marvel reveals more of Moon Knight in new featurette

A scene from Marvel's Moon Knight.

Ariana DeBose will play Calypso in Kraven the Hunter movie

Split image of Ariana Debose in West Side Story and Calypso.

Jared Leto explains lore of Marvel’s Morbius in new video

Jared Leto in Morbius.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best Apple deals and sales for March 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for March 2022

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Butcher gets his powers in The Boys season 3 teaser trailer

Karl Urban in The Boys.

The Sims is still a creative gold mine for content creators

A crowd of Sims attends an in-game musical festival.

If these nearby stars hosted an exoplanet, here’s what it might be like

This artist’s impression shows a close-up view of Proxima d, a planet candidate recently found orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Solar System.

Curiosity spies a Martian ‘flower’ formed out of rock

Smaller than a penny, the flower-like rock artifact on the left was imaged by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) camera on the end of its robotic arm. The image was taken on Feb. 24, 2022, the 3,396th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen: How to unlock the Glaive weapon

destiny 2 unlock glaive weapon shot

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022

The Nighthawk RAXE300 joints the RAXE500 in Netgear's Wi-Fi 6E gaming lineup.