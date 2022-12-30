Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The College Football Playoff (CFP) will kick off with its first semifinal matchup as the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs. The semifinal will be played at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, one of the six games that make up the New Year’s Six. The winner will move on to play in the National Championship a week later.

For Michigan, the Fiesta Bowl marks their second-straight appearance in the CFP. The Wolverines are out to avenge their semifinal loss a season ago to the eventual National Champions, Georgia Bulldogs. For TCU, the Horned Frogs make its first appearance in the College Football Playoff as they look to notch their first 13-win season since 2010.

When is the 2022 Fiesta Bowl?

The 2022 Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU will start at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 31. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The announcers will be Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, and Tiffany Blackmon. According to Fanduel, Michigan is favored by 7.5 points.

How to watch the 2022 Fiesta Bowl

The 2022 Fiesta Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 4 p.m. ET. To watch on ESPN, check out the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Access the app or website on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

How to stream the 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Without a cable provider, there are other ways to watch Michigan face off against TCU. ESPN can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which cost $40 per month each or $55 per month if combined. FuboTV, which ranges from $70 to $100 per month, and YouTube TV, which costs $65 per month, offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Meet the teams

Desmond Howard BREAKDOWN of Michigan vs. TCU ? | Get Up

The Michigan Wolverines enter the Fiesta Bowl as the Big Ten champions with a perfect 13-0 record. After some close calls versus Maryland and Illinois, Michigan proved they were the best team in the conference after destroying bitter rival Ohio State 45-23 in Columbus. With an elite defense and stout running game, Michigan is one of the toughest teams in the country in the trenches.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 12-1 and coming off their lone defeat of the season, a 31-28 overtime loss against Kansa State in the Big 12 Championship. Despite the one hiccup, it’s been a magical season for the Horned Frogs under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. For TCU to pull off the upset, quarterback Max Duggan will need to show the world why he was a Heisman trophy finalist and carry the Horned Frogs to victory.

