Mickey 17 review: A wild, witty space odyssey

A dark, humorous, and heartful story only Bong Joon-ho could make

Following the success of his Oscar-winning film Parasite, director Bong Joon-ho has made a spectacular return to the spotlight with his dark sci-fi comedy Mickey 17. Based on the novel by Edward Ashton, this film features actor Robert Pattinson (The Batman) as Mickey Barnes, who agrees to become an “expendable” worker on the ice planet Niflheim, who gets cloned every time he dies on the job helping humanity create a colony on this strange, new world.

Anticipation for Bong’s next film after Parasite has been through the roof, with fans holding their breaths as Mickey 17 faced delays. Hopes for this film were high, and it does have its fair share of flaws. Nevertheless, Mickey 17 succeeded in presenting the kind of shocking, satirical, and insightful slice of cinema one would expect from Bong, making for an incredible new adventure from the acclaimed auteur.

Mickey 17 is nothing without its story

This comedic sci-fi film presents traces of Metropolis and Starship Troopers in terms of plot, tone, and visuals (there’s also some of Goodfellas in there). Bong Joon-ho still brings his trademark brand of dark, quirky humor to the story to present something completely different. Featuring inept scientists, chainsaw-wielding mobsters, a clone “throuple,” wooly alien iceworms, and some guy wearing a pigeon costume for some reason, Mickey 17 boldly goes where no sci-fi film has gone before.

But at the heart of the mind-boggling story is Mickey’s journey toward self-love and acceptance. The way Mickey frames his miserable job as “punishment” for his perceived role in his mother’s car accident adds great emotional depth to this morbid tale of death and rebirth. Even when Mickey ends up as two Multiples, they remain two halves of the same whole with the way they guide each other, creating satisfying arcs for them both. In the end, despite the political, religious, and philosophical discourse, the film shows that Mickey is far from expendable, no matter how many times he is cloned.

A hilarious commentary on modern America

Like Parasite and 2013’s Snowpiercer, Bong Joon-ho presents another satire about social class as lower-class laborers like Mickey are sent to die on the job in the name of “manifest destiny,” getting very little in return from their wealthy overlord. The social commentary hits closer to home for U.S. audiences, as Mickey 17 presents a timely parody of American politics with Mark Ruffalo playing the charismatic but boneheaded politician Kenneth Marshall.

As Marshall and his coddling wife Ylfa lead the colonization of Niflheim, their goal of breeding their own “pure” human race on the ice planet and wiping out the native “Creepers” screams Nazi rhetoric, reflecting how fascist ideology has been ingrained in mainstream American politics. Even after Marshall is killed, his supporters and critics can’t stop arguing with each other — an apt representation of the U.S.’s current political situation.

This movie has multiple star players

Robert Pattinson carries the film with his dual performance as Mickeys 17 and 18. There’s a clear contrast between these two Multiples, with Pattinson disappearing into his roles as self-pitying 17 and the assertive but violent 18. Likewise, Ruffalo and Collette stand out as the film’s cartoonishly evil and dimwitted villains. Naomi Ackie shines just as bright with her portrayal of Nasha, as he instills a healthy dose of fear, rage, love, and humor into her character. Her angry rant to Marshall’s face alone over his immoral buffoonery deserves an award.

However, one can’t help but feel like the film underutilized Steven Yeun and Anamaria Vartolomei’s characters. Yeun’s Timo seems to fade into the background as the story focuses on Mickey and his clones, with the film skimming through their mob debt subplot. Vartolomei’s Kai also showed a lot more potential in Mickey 17, especially with the former’s performance. Her grief over her friend’s death and her experiences with her corrupt superiors showed there was a lot more room for growth. Unfortunately, her character gets sidelined for most of the film’s second half, with her story getting a rushed conclusion.

Is Mickey 17 worth seeing?

While it’s difficult to match the quality and acclaim of 2019’s Parasite, Mickey 17 is still a fantastic sci-fi film that is definitely worth the six-year wait. Bong Joon-ho has proven many times that he is a master of his craft, having directed exceptional films in multiple genres. However, the Oscar-winning director has not lost his edge with Mickey 17.

While the film struggles to juggle its many moving parts, it functions incredibly well as it presents an insightful and wildly entertaining film touching upon several relevant issues. Overall, Mickey 17 is a powerful tale that explores one’s true value, whether they’re a clone or a crawling little alien, making it an outstanding addition to Bong’s filmography.

Mickey 17 is now playing in theaters.