Mickey 17 trailer: 2025 already has its first bonkers sci-fi movie

All Robert Pattinson does is die in the first trailer for Mickey 17, the long-awaited sci-fi film from Bong Joon-Ho.

Pattinson plays the titular Mickey, a man who leaves Earth and signs up to be an “Expendable.” As an Expendable, Mickey is sent on a colonization mission to the ice world of Niflheim. After Mickey dies, which happens often, his body is regenerated, with most of his memories intact. One day, Mickey runs into another iteration of himself. When at least two clones exist at once, they’re called “Multiples.”

“I’m not you. I’m gonna kill you,” one Mickey says to another as they fight in the trailer’s closing moments.

Mickey 17 also stars Naomi Ackie as Nasha Adjayam, Steven Yeun as Berto, Toni Collette as Gwen Johansen, and Mark Ruffalo as Hieronymous Marshall.

Bong wrote and directed Mickey 17, which is based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. Producers include Bong, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dooho Choi.

Mickey 17 is Bong’s first feature film since 2019’s Parasite, which became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. Parasite also won Best Director (Bong), Best Original Screenplay (Bong and Han Jin-won), and Best International Feature Film.

Mickey 17 was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024. However, Warner Bros. Pictures pulled Bong’s film from that date and replaced it with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Warner Bros. cited the Hollywood strikes for the delay, and the need toi give Bong more time to finish the film. The delay ended up being a good move for the studio, as the monster film grossed over $568 million worldwide.

Mickey 17 arrives in theaters on January 31, 2025.