Miles Morales returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) trailer

As seen in the Oscar-winning animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man in the multiverse. Now, Sony Pictures Animation has finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Via EW, writers and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller confirmed that the Spider-Verse sequel is now going to be two movies instead of one.

Within the extended preview scene, the multiverse’s latest Spider-Man, Miles Morales, is reunited with Gwen Stacy, the Spider-Woman from another Earth. And poor Miles does a very bad job of hiding his romantic interest in Gwen. But it won’t be long before Miles’ alter ego runs into yet another Spider-Man.

Who is the second Spider-Man in that clip? He’s Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man in the year 2099 who made an appearance in the end credits of the first movie. Miguel has been in the comics since his debut in 1992, but he made his first appearance on the big screen during the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Miguel is also very aggressive with Miles in this trailer, but we don’t know why the two Spider-Men are fighting. Both are heroes, and yet they may find themselves at odds with each other.

Shameik Moore is reprising his role as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman. While the first film took place primarily in Miles’ world, the sequel will take Miles and Gwen on an adventure in other worlds as well. Regardless, they will reunite at some point with Peter B. Parker, as voiced by Jake Johnson.

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Oscar Isaac is also reprising his role as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 with a much larger role in the sequel. Most of the new cast remains under wraps for now. That said, Issa Rae, the star of HBO’s Insecure, is joining the cast as the voice of Jessica Drew, the original Spider-Woman.

Lord and Miller are executive producing the film and co-writing the script with Shang-Chi writer David Callaham. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson will direct the film for Sony Pictures Animation.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will hit theaters on October 7, 2022. According to Lord and Miller, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) “will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.”

