Where to watch the Miss Universe 2023 pageant

Some things never go out of style: T-shirts, blue jeans, comfortable sneakers. But there are other things that do go out of style, like smoking, wearing Crocs on a hot summer day, and bell-bottom pants.

And then there’s the Miss Universe pageant, which you’d think would be out of style given society’s evolving ideas of beauty and feminism, but is still going strong after 70 years of existence. Eighty-four delegates will be representing various nations around the world to compete for the Miss Universe crown, and as in years past, the ceremony will be shown for all to see. But where can one watch it?

Where can you watch the Miss Universe 2023 pageant?

If you’re looking to watch women compete for the title and crown, then you won’t have to leave your house. The Miss Universe 2023 pageant is available to stream for free on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel started in 2017 as a streaming service from Roku, Inc. The Roku Channel has licensing deals with companies like Warner Bros., Lionsgate, and Sony Pictures to feature movies and TV shows on the platform. The channel also features Roku Originals, free movies and TV shows like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, that are exclusive to the channel.

The current programming includes broadcast shows like Two Broke Girls and Criminal Minds, live news programs from major networks like ABC and NBC, and classic movies such as War of the Worlds and Lethal Weapon. Roku also made a deal with AMC Networks to bring free, ad-supported TV, or FAST, to its channel. AMC shows like Mad Men and The Walking Dead will be added to the AMC Showcase channel on Roku.

When does the Miss Universe 2023 pageant stream?

You won’t have to wait long to see who will be crowned. The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will stream at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 14. The ceremony will last approximately two hours.

How much does it cost?

The Roku Channel is free at sign-up. However, you occasionally have to watch ads while watching certain movies and TV programs. Users can also purchase third-party streaming services such as Paramount+, Showtime, Discovery+, and AMC+ and add them to their Roku as a premium subscription.

It’s important to note that a Roku device or Roku television is not required to access The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel from any compatible Samsung Smart TV, compatible Amazon Fire TV device, or from the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android. The Roku Channel can also be accessed online from a web browser on a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Is it worth watching Miss Universe 2023?

If pageants are your things, then sure. Like Miss America, Miss Universe 2023 promises all sorts of pomp and, well, pageantry, and it does showcase a greater diversity of nations and cultures than in years past. Yes, it’s not for everyone, but those who like it, LOVE it.

For more information about who is competing in the pageant, go to the Miss Universe home site.

