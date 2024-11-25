Missing You trailer: Kick off 2025 with Harlan Coben’s new Netflix series

Netflix is starting 2025 with a new mystery series from Harlan Coben called Missing You, which now has an official trailer.

Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) has found the man of his dreams in Josh Buchanan (Ashley Walters). The couple get engaged, and things look like they’re heading toward a perfect ending until tragedy strikes. Josh disappears, leaving no clues as to where he went. Eleven years later, Kat is trying to move on and does so by signing up for a dating app. In a cruel twist of fate, Kat finds Josh’s profile, which triggers her grief. Per Netflix, “Josh’s reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.”

Missing You’s ensemble includes Jessica Plummer as Stacey Embalo, Richard Armitage as Ellis Stagger, Sir Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan, Steve Pemberton as Titus, Marc Warren as Monte Leburne, Samantha Spiro as Nurse Sally Steiner, Lisa Faulkner as Dana Fells, Mary Malone as Aqua, James Nesbitt as Calligan, and Matt Jay-Willis as Darryl.

Missing You is based on Coben’s 2014 novel of the same name. Though the novel takes place in New York City, the Netflix series relocates the setting to the U.K. Victoria Asare-Archer is the lead writer, with Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota directing. Executive producers include Coben, Nicola Shindler, Asare-Archer, Richard Fee, and Danny Brocklehurst.

Coben’s novels have been the source material for nearly a dozen Netflix series, including The Stranger, Stay Close, and Harlan Coben’s Shelter. Coben’s last series, Fool Me Once, generated record-breaking viewership after its premiere on January 1, 2024. Fool Me Once is Netflix’s eighth-most popular English-language TV series.

Missing You premieres on January 1, 2025.