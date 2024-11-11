Tom Cruise must save the world one last time in the teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible 8, now officially titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

For Ethan Hunt (Cruise), every action and decision he’s ever made has led to this moment. At the end of Dead Reckoning, Ethan manages to steal the cruciform key to the Entity before escaping the train. With the key in his possession, Ethan and his team must find the Sevastopol, the sunken Russian submarine that hosts the Entity, and destroy the all-powerful AI before it gets into the wrong hands.

It wouldn’t be a Mission: Impossible movie without stunts, and the teaser features death-defying action, with Cruise at the center of it. Cruise explores a submerged submarine, fights for his life in hand-to-hand combat, and hangs upside down off the side of a plane. And it wouldn’t be Mission: Impossible without Cruise showing off his speed in a dead sprint.

“I need you to trust me one last time,” Hunt says to end the teaser.

Besides Cruise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning cast features Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Pom Klementieff as Paris, Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Mariela Garriga as Marie. The teaser also features the return of Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane, the CIA director last seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Newcomers to Mission: Impossible 8 include Hannah Waddingham, Holt McCallany, Katy O’Brian, Janet McTeer, Tramell Tillman, and Nick Offerman.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. May 23, 2025.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen. McQuarrie and Cruise are the producers.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opens in theaters on May 23, 2025.