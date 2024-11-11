 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Tom Cruise risks it all to save the world in Mission: Impossible 8 teaser trailer

By
Tom Cruise stares with a concerned look on his face.
Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise must save the world one last time in the teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible 8, now officially titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

For Ethan Hunt (Cruise), every action and decision he’s ever made has led to this moment. At the end of Dead Reckoning, Ethan manages to steal the cruciform key to the Entity before escaping the train. With the key in his possession, Ethan and his team must find the Sevastopol, the sunken Russian submarine that hosts the Entity, and destroy the all-powerful AI before it gets into the wrong hands.

Recommended Videos

It wouldn’t be a Mission: Impossible movie without stunts, and the teaser features death-defying action, with Cruise at the center of it. Cruise explores a submerged submarine, fights for his life in hand-to-hand combat, and hangs upside down off the side of a plane. And it wouldn’t be Mission: Impossible without Cruise showing off his speed in a dead sprint.

Related

“I need you to trust me one last time,” Hunt says to end the teaser.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise

Besides Cruise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning cast features Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Pom Klementieff as Paris, Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Mariela Garriga as Marie. The teaser also features the return of Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane, the CIA director last seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Newcomers to Mission: Impossible 8 include Hannah Waddingham, Holt McCallany, Katy O’Brian, Janet McTeer, Tramell Tillman, and Nick Offerman.

Every choice has led to this.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. May 23, 2025. pic.twitter.com/enSYtsxMYs

&mdash; Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) November 11, 2024

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen. McQuarrie and Cruise are the producers.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opens in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Timothée Chalamet transforms into Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown teaser trailer
Timothee Chalamet holds a guitar and stares in A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet transforms into Bob Dylan in the first teaser trailer of A Complete Unknown, a musical biopic from Academy Award nominee James Mangold about the early days of the legendary singer-songwriter.

In the footage released by Searchlight Pictures, a 19-year-old Dylan (Chalamet) walks the streets of New York City in the 1960s, passing by the iconic Chelsea Hotel. Chalamet later performs Dylan's 1963 protest song, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall. The trailer culminates with Dylan's groundbreaking performance at 1965's Newport Folk Festival, where the folk singer notably switched from acoustic to electric rock and roll.

Read more
Alien: Romulus final trailer: Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and a terrifying Xenomorph
A girls holds a gun with a man looking behind her head.

The Alien franchise returns to its roots in Alien: Romulus. The final trailer teases Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and one large Xenomorph ready to wreak havoc.

Several young space colonists board the Romulus Space Station with plans to steal the ship's highly regulated equipment. As one of the colonizers confidently states in the trailer, "Should be in and out in 30 minutes." The easy heist goes horribly wrong once aboard the foreign ship. Facehuggers violently attack the humans left and right, with a Chestburster making its way inside a woman's body. The trailer's closing moments highlight the terrifying Xenomorph, who will show no mercy to anyone in its path.

Read more
The Sisterhood gains power in new Dune: Prophecy teaser trailer
A woman crosses her arms and stares.

Sacrifices must be made in the new teaser trailer for Dune: Prophecy.

Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, the prequel series explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit and their rise to power. The one-minute clip shows the Sisterhood wielding its control over the Imperium. "The more influence our Sisterhood gains, the more enemies we make," one of the sisters ominously states.

Read more