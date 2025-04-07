 Skip to main content
One last ride for Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer

By
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is choosing to accept his final assignment in the latest trailer for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.

Is this the end for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt? The trailer emphasizes that Ethan needs his team to trust him “one last time.” The footage revisits some of Ethan’s most famous stunts, including the CIA vault break-in, the Kremlin bombing, and the gassing of the security briefing. Even though the government doesn’t fully trust Ethan, they know he’s necessary to keeping the peace. “If we want to bring the world back from the brink, we have to deal with him,” the voiceover states as Ethan prepares to save the world.

After the events of Dead Reckoning, Ethan has the cruciform key in his possession. Now, it’s a race to find The Entity, a powerful AI program on a sunken Russian submarine. The balance of power will shift to whoever controls the Entity, so it’s up to Ethan and his team to destroy it and make sure it never gets into the wrong hands.

Besides Cruise, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning stars Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Pom Klementieff as Paris, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, and Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane.

Tom Cruise looks out with a determined face.
Paramount Pictures

Newcomers include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O’Brian, Holt McCallany, and Tramell Tillman.

Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning from a screenplay he cowrote with Erik Jendresen. Before its May release, The Final Reckoning is rumored to premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Paramount Pictures will release Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning on May 23, 2025.

