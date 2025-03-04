Tom Hardy transforms into a fixer for a powerful crime family in Mobland trailer

Tom Hardy plays a fixer who learns never to cross the family in the official trailer for Mobland, an upcoming crime series for Paramount+.

Pierce Brosnan stars as Conrad Harrigan, the patriarch of a powerful crime family in London. “When someone forgets their place, I’ve got a man for that,” Conrad says before the trailer cuts to Hardy’s Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan family’s fixer. Conrad then calls his wife Maeve (Helen Mirren) the most “dangerous” family member.

The Harrigans are caught in a war with their rivals, the Stevenson family. Stuck in the middle is Harry, whose loyalties are tested in the middle of the turf war. “Power is a hungry thing, and there’s always a rat b—ard looking to take what’s mine,” Conrad says before the dirty work begins.

Mobland’s all-star cast includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

Mobland was initially developed as The Donovans, a Ray Donovan spin-off series exploring the London origins of the titular family. However, the Ray Donovan connection was dropped and reworked into a standalone crime series.

Guy Ritchie is attached as an executive producer on Mobland. Ritchie is famous for his crime capers, including Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and The Gentlemen. Ritchie adapted The Gentlemen as a television series for Netflix, which premiered in March 2024. Netflix has renewed The Gentlemen for a second season.

Ronan Bennett is one of the executive producers and creatives behind Mobland. Bennett’s The Day of the Jackal recently wrapped its first season and became the most-watched drama series in Peacock’s history. The streamer renewed The Day of the Jackal for season 2.

Mobland premieres on Sunday, March 30, on Paramount+.