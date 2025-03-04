 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Tom Hardy transforms into a fixer for a powerful crime family in Mobland trailer

By
MobLand | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Tom Hardy plays a fixer who learns never to cross the family in the official trailer for Mobland, an upcoming crime series for Paramount+.

Pierce Brosnan stars as Conrad Harrigan, the patriarch of a powerful crime family in London. “When someone forgets their place, I’ve got a man for that,” Conrad says before the trailer cuts to Hardy’s Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan family’s fixer. Conrad then calls his wife Maeve (Helen Mirren) the most “dangerous” family member.

The Harrigans are caught in a war with their rivals, the Stevenson family. Stuck in the middle is Harry, whose loyalties are tested in the middle of the turf war. “Power is a hungry thing, and there’s always a rat b—ard looking to take what’s mine,” Conrad says before the dirty work begins.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Mobland’s all-star cast includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

Mobland was initially developed as The Donovans, a Ray Donovan spin-off series exploring the London origins of the titular family. However, the Ray Donovan connection was dropped and reworked into a standalone crime series.

Tom Hardy walks and looks up in Mobland.
Paramount+

Guy Ritchie is attached as an executive producer on Mobland. Ritchie is famous for his crime capers, including Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and The Gentlemen. Ritchie adapted The Gentlemen as a television series for Netflix, which premiered in March 2024. Netflix has renewed The Gentlemen for a second season.

Ronan Bennett is one of the executive producers and creatives behind Mobland. Bennett’s The Day of the Jackal recently wrapped its first season and became the most-watched drama series in Peacock’s history. The streamer renewed The Day of the Jackal for season 2.

Mobland premieres on Sunday, March 30, on Paramount+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal team up to solve a murder in The Accountant 2 trailer
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal point guns in The Accountant 2.

Ben Affleck is back as the autistic accountant who launders money for villainous criminals in The Accountant 2.
In the official trailer, Christian Wolff (Affleck) continues to live a secluded life off the grid, working for some of the world's most nefarious figures. Suddenly, Ray King (J.K. Simmons), Wolff's former acquaintance, is murdered in cold blood. Before he dies, King writes, "Find the accountant," on his arm. This leads Christian to U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), who needs The Accountant's help to solve Ray's murder.
In need of some help, Christian calls his brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) to work the case with him. The newly formed trio uncovers a deadly conspiracy that puts them in the crosshairs of a network of killers. To survive, the brotherly duo must rely on their combat skills to take down the criminal enterprise.

Daniella Pineda and Allison Robertson round out the cast.

Read more
The Wheel of Time season 3 trailer previews the intense battle of light vs. dark
A woman holds an orb in her hand in The Wheel of Time.

Prime Video released the official trailer for The Wheel of Time season 3, the fantasy series based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling book series of the same name.

At the end of season 2, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) is deemed the Dragon Reborn after defeating Ishamael. In season 3, Rand and the Light face numerous threats as the White Tower stands divided. Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) has visions of a world where she and Rand can't exist. To protect the Light, Rand and Moiraine must embark on a treacherous journey to the deserts of the Aiel Waste, where they unveil the fate of the Dragon Reborn. No matter what happens, Moraine cannot let the Dragon turn to the Dark.

Read more
Viola Davis is the president who fights to save the day in the action-packed G20 trailer
Viola Davis speaks on a radio in G20.

President Viola Davis has a nice ring to it. The Academy Award winner plays the president who takes on a group of terrorists in the trailer for G20, an upcoming action thriller for Prime Video.

U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Davis) invites the world's leaders to join her at the G20 summit in South Africa. Accompanying Sutton is her husband Derek (Anthony Anderson), daughter Serena (Marsai Martin), and son Demetrius (Christopher Farrar). With 20 of the world's most powerful leaders under one roof, the G20 summit is susceptible to an attack.
Enter Rutledge (Antony Starr), a mercenary who takes the G20 summit hostage. Rutledge plans to launch Project Deep Fake, which will manipulate and reset the world's financial markets. Rutledge and his team believe they have taken every world leader under their control. However, the terrorists fail to capture the biggest name of all, Sutton, who escaped after the opening melee. Instead of waiting for the cavalry, Sutton springs into action and fights back in this pulse-pounding thriller.
"I'm going to get you out of here," Sutton professes to her kids in the trailer.

Read more