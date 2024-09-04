 Skip to main content
Wealth, power, and murder dominate the trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

By
A family of two boys, a mom, and dad pose for a photo.
Netflix

The opening moments of the trailer for Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story make one thing perfectly clear: The Menendez brothers murdered their parents. “Erik and I killed our parents together, so I’d say that makes us pretty close,” Lyle says to a therapist.

After an unsettling teaser, Netflix released the official trailer for The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the next chapter in Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series. Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch portray Lyle and Erik Menendez, the notorious brothers convicted for the murders of their parents in 1996. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny star as parents Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Because the brothers lived a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors believed Lyle and Erik killed their parents to inherit their wealth. However, the brothers argued that their murderous actions came from years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse by their parents. The trailer features Jose slapping one of the boys and forcing them into their room.

“Erik, I know that they would be proud of us,” Lyle says to his brother while sitting on a bus to prison.

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story | Official Trailer #1 | Netflix

Monsters’ cast includes Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne, an investigative journalist covering the trials; Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson, the Menendez brothers’ defense attorney; Dallas Roberts as Dr. Jerome Oziel, a psychologist who helps Erik after the murders; and Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth, Dr. Oziel’s mistress who played a vital role in the Menendez brothers’ arrests.

Executive producers include Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, David McMillan, Louise Shore, and Carl Franklin. The first season, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is the third most popular English-language TV series in Netflix history.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will stream on Netflix on September 19, 2024.

