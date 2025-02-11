Mortal Kombat 2: Here’s your first look at Johnny Cage

One of the most famous characters from the action video game is coming to Mortal Kombat 2.

On X, the official Mortal Kombat account posted a movie poster of The Boys’ Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. The caption reads, “It’s Johnny ******* Cage. Mortal Kombat II – coming soon only in theaters.”

Johnny Cage, whose real name is Jonathan Carlton, is a struggling Hollywood action star who enters the Mortal Kombat tournament to prove his fighting skills to critics. Cage surprisingly experiences success in the tournament and becomes a great warrior and defender of the Earthrealm. The poster is an ode to his movie career, with Cage wearing his trademark sunglasses and leather jacket. The poster is spotlighting Cage’s new movie, Uncaged Fury, which comes “from the studio that brought you Rebel Without a Cage.

Johnny Cage quickly became a fan-favorite character. Linden Ashby famously portrayed Cage in 1995’s Mortal Kombat. Matt Mullins portrayed Cage in the 2010 fan-made short film Mortal Kombat: Rebirth. Mullins reprised his role for Mortal Kombat: Legacy season 1, with Casper Van Dien taking over as Cage in season 2.

Johnny Cage did not appear in 2021’s Mortal Kombat. However, his presence was teased at the end. of the film When Cole Young (Lewis Tan) must find new fighters to help defend Earthrealm, he passes by a poster of Cage.

Serving as the sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2’s returning cast includes Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion.

The new additions are Urban as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, CJ Bloomfield as Baraka, and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi.

Simon McQuoid returns to direct Mortal Kombat 2 from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater.

Warner Bros. will release Mortal Kombat 2 on October 24, 2025.