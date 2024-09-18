7 most anticipated TV shows of fall 2024, ranked

Whether we’re still living in the golden age of television is up for debate, but the fact remains that many highly anticipated shows are still set to debut or return in the next couple of weeks. Every major network and streaming service is preparing its fall lineup, with hit shows on Netflix, Max, Apple TV+, and other streamers set to either make their long-awaited debuts or return after long absences.

Network television isn’t falling behind, as beloved sitcoms are returning for new seasons, while the sequels to unexpected hits will also try their luck amid today’s highly competitive landscape. These are the most anticipated shows of the fall 2024 season, reminding us that there are still a lot of great and varied options on television. But which of these shows is the most exciting? It depends on your definition of the word, but we can all agree some properties are hotter than others.

Recommended Videos

7. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS)

The Big Bang Theory was arguably the last major broadcast sitcom to capture a wide audience. Spanning 12 seasons and amassing ratings of over 20 million viewers at its peak, the show was the last vestige of the old pre-streaming days. Its success led to a spinoff, Young Sheldon, centered on the childhood of Sheldon Cooper. A surprise hit, it ran for seven seasons and became a beloved staple of CBS’ Thursday nights.

Because this franchise refuses to die, Young Sheldon produced another spinoff, this time focused on Sheldon’s 19-year-old brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), and his new, 30-year-old wife, Mandy (Emily Olsen), with whom he has a child. Hardly anyone expected this show to happen, and yet Young Sheldon‘s loyal audience is there and ready to stay with the Cooper family.

Young Sheldon was surprisingly sweet and far more warm and emotionally intelligent than TBBT ever was, so there is hope that Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will be a solid sequel with the same wholesome, widely appealing approach.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will premiere on October 17, 2024, on CBS.

6. The Penguin (Max)

Following 2022’s The Batman, fans will return to Matt Reeves’ neo-noir take on Gotham City with Max’s The Penguin, an eight-episode miniseries chronicling the rise of Oswald “Oz” Cobb in the criminal underworld. Oscar nominee Colin Farrell is set to reprise his role as the titular villain, jand he will be oined by the familiar, yet underrated Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, a psychopathic killer aiming to beat Oz for control of the city.

Farrell’s Penguin was one of the best parts of The Batman, and while a standalone series was not on anyone’s mind, it’s no less appreciated. Although an odd choice for the character, Milioti has proven herself a fascinating actress, and with a strong supporting cast, including the always-welcome Clancy Brown and Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo, The Penguin is shaping up to be a major event this fall season. It will surely serve as a direct lead-in to The Batman – Part II, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it introduces major players in Reeves’ long-awaited sequel.

The Penguin will premiere on September 19, 2024, on Max.

5. Agatha All Along (Disney+)

While DC has a crime saga on Max, Marvel will have a supernatural party over on Disney+. Agatha All Along, a sequel to Disney+’s most successful miniseries, WandaVision, will see the return of Agatha Harkness, once again played by Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn. Released from the curse the Scarlet Witch placed on her by a mysterious goth teen (Joe Locke), the now powerless Harkness must form a new coven to help the teen face the legendary Witches Road and its dangerous trials.

Agatha All Along will be the MCU’s last offering for 2024, so anticipation is high. Whether it confirms the rumored return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff or finally introduces Wiccan into the fold remains to be seen. However, the show is quite the ambitious offering, featuring a stellar ensemble cast that also includes Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza and legendary Tony winner Patti LuPone. Agatha All Along promises to be a great blend of humor, magic, and witchy charm, making it a perfect treat going into the Halloween season.

Agatha All ALong will premiere on September 18, 2024, on Disney+.

4. Heartstopper (Netflix)

Joe Locke will have another major show on television in the fall. While he goths it up in Agatha All Along, Locke will once again embrace wholesomeness in season 3 of Heartstopper, the hit Netflix show about the blossoming romance between two gay teens in the English countryside. Locke and co-star Kit Connor are back for another round of sweet coming-of-age romance, joined by a young and vibrant cast that fans have come to love over the past two years.

Heartstopper is among Netflix’s most popular shows, and its third season promises to be the most mature so far. Connor has discussed how the show is moving toward portraying a more physical relationship between its leads while also dealing with some of the source material’s darker and more mature subjects. It’s been rewarding watching these characters grow up, and fans of the endearing show can’t wait to see the next chapter in their ongoing romance.

Heartstopper will premiere on October 3, 2024, on Netflix.

3. Outlander (Starz)

The Starz historical fantasy drama Outlander will finally return for the second half of its seventh season, more than a year after the release of part 1. Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will reprise their roles as Claire and Jamie Fraser, picking up where part 1 left off and seeing their long-awaited return to Scotland for the first time since season 3.

Outlander is among Starz’s most popular series, largely thanks to the electrifying chemistry between its two leads. The show’s unique blend of fantasy, romance, history, and drama has made it a staple of the network, leading to a spinoff centering on Claire and Jamie’s parents. For now, and in preparation for Outlander‘s eighth and final season, fans will have eight episodes to devour and make up for the long time between parts 1 and 2.

Outlander will return on November 22, 2024, on Starz.

2. Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett joins five-time Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón for Apple TV+’s miniseries Disclaimer. Based on the eponymous novel by Renée Knight, the psychological thriller follows Catherine Ravenscroft, a famed journalist who discovers she is the protagonist of a novel that reveals a dark secret she has long tried to keep hidden. Joining Blanchett is Oscar-winner Kevin Kline and Oscar nominees Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Disclaimer sounds very much in line with the sort of white-woman-involved-in-a-crime shows that HBO popularized during the late 2010s. However, Cuarón and Blanchett’s involvement is more than enough to make this one of the hottest shows of fall 2024, with the possibility of it becoming one of the most addictive and talked-about, too. Following a highly publicized premiere at the Venice Film Festival where it received very positive reactions, Disclaimer will arrive in mid-October as a potential player for awards season.

Disclaimer will premiere on October 11, 2024, on Apple TV+.

1. Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Network television is still alive, and Abbott Elementary might just be its beating heart. The feel-good ABC sitcom focuses on several teachers working at an underfunded Philadelphia public schoo andl has conquered the hearts of millions and enchanted critics, receiving multiple accolades, including four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Season 4 of the series will pick up after the cliffhanger of season 3, and while the plot is being kept under wraps, fans can surely expect more of the same blend of humor, charm, and intelligent social commentary. Abbott Elementary is a throwback to the classic days of network television, a typical and safe, yet remarkably insightful sitcom that appeals to multiple demographics while remaining witty, biting, and endlessly rewatchable. With season 4 just weeks away, fans can hardly wait to go back to Abbott’s hallways.

Abbott Elementary will return on October 9, 2024, on ABC.