10 most popular streaming services, ranked by subscriber count

Every streaming service is ultimately chasing one thing: subscribers. They want to create the right combination of content to convince people that they should be subscribed to the service, directing some of their limited income to see what is available to watch on that service.

Over the history of streaming, though, some of these services have been better at broadening their subscriber base than others. They all have great content, and some even offer live TV, but these are the streaming services that have the most subscribers.

10. Apple TV+ — 25 million

Apple is doing just fine with or without a streaming service, and it’s also financing the best movies out of all the streamers on this list. On the whole, though, Apple TV+‘s user base is much smaller, standing at just 25 million.

Some of those subscriptions are likely attached to the purchase of new phones, etc., which often come with an extended free trial. Still, there are plenty of people who love Apple’s excellent, but limited output enough to pay for a regular subscription to the service.

9. ESPN+ — 26 million

A sports-only streaming service was always going to have a more limited user base, and it doesn’t help that ESPN doesn’t actually broadcast that many games. Even so, ESPN+ earned its spot on this list with 26 million subscribers, although you have to consider that there are likely ESPN+ subscribers who have never even logged into the service.

Because it comes bundled with Hulu and Disney+, ESPN+ has plenty of subscribers that are much more interested in animated classics than in debates over whether Lebron or Michael is the GOAT.

8. Starz — 28.7 million

Starz may seem like an unlikely player to make the cut here, but thanks in part to its global reach, as well as several exceptionally popular titles, it managed to land toward the middle of this list with 28.7 million subscribers. Starz’s subscriber base actually shrunk slightly, but the service has a solid catalog of movies, as well as integrations with Apple TV+ and Amazon that make it a convenient add-on, which allowed it to maintain a pretty robust subscriber base.

7. Peacock — 30 million

Famously the service that stole The Office from Netflix, Peacock has yet to find any properties that have transformed the platform into a true juggernaut, and it currently has only 30 million subscribers.

While there are some acclaimed shows on the streamer, as well as a decent backlog of movies, Peacock has not had the success that the streaming services from other major studios like Disney and Warner Bros. have. Instead, it seems to exist mostly as the ugly stepchild of the streaming world, and it hasn’t yet been able to do anything to shake off that reputation.

6. Hulu — 48.5 million

Disney’s ownership of Hulu has certainly helped the streamer, but Hulu was also the first real competitor to Netflix, years before other companies got into the game, which may explain its 48.5 million subscribers. While it doesn’t have the same ubiquity as Netflix, Hulu has a deep roster of classic TV that an obsessive will surely enjoy digging into.

On top of that, the fact that it’s part of the Disney bundle means that for a nominal increase in your subscription rate, you can get Disney+ and Hulu together and have even more entertainment options.

5. Paramount+ — 61 million

The power of Taylor Sheridan. It might not be quite that simple, but it’s hard to deny that Sheridan’s shows have had a huge impact on Paramount+’s ability to generate its 61 million subscribers.

The service also benefits from a healthy backlog of Paramount titles, plus an integration with Showtime that makes even more shows and movies available to viewers. On top of that, Paramount+ was an early adopter of ad-supported tiers, which have made the barrier to entry lower for many customers.

4. Max — 95.8 million

Given its rebrand from HBO Max to just Max, it may seem slightly surprising that Max still ranks so highly on this list with 95.8 million subscribers. Max’s success likely stems from the power of the HBO brand, which is still worth quite a bit, combined with the wide array of shows and movies offered on the service.

Few streamers have a more eclectic collection of old movies than Max, and when combined with everything from The Last of Us to Last Week Tonight, Max has proven itself to be a potent competitor in the streaming wars.

3. Disney+ — 161.8 million

Disney+ is widely seen as Netflix’s most serious competitor, and with good reason given its more than 160 million subscribers. Disney is behind some of the most beloved stories in American history, and having access to that library at the touch of a button is obviously tempting for many users.

In addition, Disney is also releasing new Marvel and Star Wars shows to the service at a regular clip. Unfortunately, those shows have not been as great as some had hoped, at least not across the board, which has led to some slight faltering for Disney as a company.

2. Amazon Prime Video — more than 200 million

This one feels slightly unfair, since many people are subscribed to Amazon Prime Video mostly as a side benefit. You get Prime Video for free when you subscribe to Amazon Prime, which plenty of people do to receive packages quickly.

Even so, Prime Video’s more than 200 million subscribers (which is just an estimate, as no official data has been released) suggests that its shows and movies are available to a huge audience. Whether all of them actually think of Prime as a place to go for content to watch, though, is less clear.

1. Netflix — 247.2 million

Netflix was the first major player in the world of streaming, and it remains the most dominant one. Globally, the streaming service has more than 240 million subscribers, and the company has a strategy to expand its subscriber base across the globe.

Netflix’s emphasis on content in many languages, as well as its financing of everything from high-brow awards movies to low-brow reality TV, has made it the most dominant player in this market, even if it’s no longer the only player.

