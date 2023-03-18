 Skip to main content
Most powerful characters in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Joe Allen
By

Now that it’s in theaters, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has proven to be a reminder that there are plenty of pretty powerful people in this tiny little corner of the DC universe. Shazam himself is a bit of a riff on Superman, and has a lot of the same powers, but he’s not the only person in this movie that would give the Justice League a run for their money.

These are the most powerful characters in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, ranked from least powerful to most powerful.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

7. Mary Bromfield

Mary in Shazam.

The eldest of Billy’s siblings, Mary earns her spot on this list in part because of her superintelligence. While brawn often wins out in major superhero blockbusters like Fury of the Gods, there’s something to be said for the precision with which Mary is able to think through any situation and come up with a solid plan of attack.

Of course, Mary is also superpowered in other ways, having inherited all of Billy’s powers to one degree or another.

6. Freddy Freeman

Adam Brody as Freddy in Shazam.

Other than Billy, we certainly spend the most time with Freddy out of anyone in the Shazamily. And because he knows so much about superheroes already, he goes into the having powers thing with a bit of an advantage.

It’s that enthusiasm that, when combined with the pretty extraordinary powers he actually has, makes him a pretty solid opponent in battle. Of course, Freddy, like Billy, is still a kid, which means that his battle strategies are far from perfect.

5. Anthea

Anthea in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

The youngest of the ancient sisters who do battle against the Shazamily, Anthea is never quite firmly on the side of her sisters, although she certainly arrives with them. All three sisters possess ancient powers that make them a potent threat to Billy and his family, but Anthea is the youngest, which means she doesn’t benefit from the same accumulation of knowledge that both of her sisters have.

That, in combination with the fact that she spends most of the movie trying to help Billy and Freddy, is why she landed a little bit lower on the list than her sisters.

4. Hespera

Hespera in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Hespera is the ostensible leader of this clan of sisters, although she gets gravely wounded partway through Fury of the Gods and doesn’t ultimately get to sit in on the final fight. Even so, her strength is undeniable, and it speaks to her powers that both of her sisters usually defer to her.

In terms of her personal power, though, it seems like she might be a little bit weaker than her younger sister, Kalypso, and she’s definitely no match for the rest of the Shazamily when they’re all united. Fortunately for her, she has the ability to take away their powers.

3. Shazam (Wizard)

Djimon Honsou as Shazam.

Billy’s powers ultimately come from Shazam, an ancient wizard who only bestowed the powers because he determined that Billy was worthy. Shazam is an ultrapowerful dude who is capable of wielding ancient powers in ways that few others can throughout the course of this franchise.

Unfortunately, Shazam is often reluctant to use that power, and instead chooses to bestow it on others whenever he can. He would rate a little bit higher if he took some initiative himself, but he rarely chooses to do that.

2. Kalypso

Lucy Liu as Kalypson in Shazam.

The middle sister of this ancient trio, Kalypso is actually the one who survives the longest in Fury of the Gods. Fueled by rage over the loss of her family, Kalypso does battle with Billy and almost manages to beat him one-on-one.

Although Kalypso is aided by a massive dragon, her strength clearly rivals the power that was bestowed on Billy, which in this particular corner of the DC universe, is the source from which all other power flows.

1. Billy Batson

Shazam faces an unseen enemy in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

We all knew Billy would have to wind up on top here. Although he may not be as strong as someone like Superman, inside of the Shazam universe, there’s no one who has emerged yet who can beat Billy.

Kalypso comes close, it’s true, and Billy is often known for getting into rough scrapes simply because he’s overconfident or acts like a kid, but when it really counts, Billy is the person who you should turn to. He’s the place that all the other powers flow from, which is why he was the only logical choice for the top of this list.

