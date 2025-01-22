5 movies leaving Netflix in January 2025 you have to watch now

Table of Contents Table of Contents 21 Jump Street (2012) Plus One (2019) Zero Dark Thirty (2012) The Next Karate Kid (1994) Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The start of the new year is starting to hit the rearview mirror. As we progress into January, Netflix will start to release more movies from its 2025 slate. One of the first major Netflix originals of 2025 is Back in Action, starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Released on January 17, Back in Action had the biggest premiere weekend for an English-language movie since 2022’s The Adam Project.

Back in Action will remain on Netflix for a long time. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for these five movies, which are leaving at the end of the month. Schedule some time to watch some of these films before heading to a new streaming service or rental service. Our picks include a 2012 action comedy, a political thriller, and a hilarious spoof on teen movies.

21 Jump Street (2012)

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum should not work as a comedic tandem on paper. However, the two actors form a hilarious tag team in 21 Jump Street, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s action comedy based on the 1987 TV show of the same name. In the early 2000s, high school students Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Greg Janko (Tatum) are complete opposites. Schmidt is a nerdy outcast, while Jenko is a popular jock.

Seven years later, the duo become unlikely friends while studying to become police officers. Their first assignment is to go undercover as high school students to infiltrate a drug ring and find the suppliers. This time, Schmidt fits in with the cool kids, while Janko bonds with the geeks. Yet the duo quickly realizes that high school isn’t any easier the second time around.

Plus One (2019)

With a gross of less than $50,000, Plus One was the furthest thing from a box office hit. That’s a shame because Plus One instantly became one of the most underrated rom-coms of the past decade. Ben King (Jack Quaid) believes in true love and holding out for perfection. Alice Mori (Maya Erskine) is more of a pessimistic realist. Together, the two have been friends since college.

Without a significant other by their side, Ben and Alice are dreading the upcoming wedding season. On a whim one night, the duo agrees to be each other’s date at future weddings. In exchange for having him as her date, Alice will help Ben meet other women. It’s a win-win scenario until they start catching feelings. Is Plus One predictable? Sure, but it’s so charming and funny that you can’t help but smile whenever Quaid and Erskine share the screen.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

ZERO DARK THIRTY - Official US Trailer - In Theaters 12/19

After becoming the first female to win Best Director for 2009’s The Hurt Locker, Kathryn Bigelow continued to explore the Iraq War with the political thriller Zero Dark Thirty, which dramatized the hunt for Osama Bin Laden. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Maya (Jessica Chastain) is one of the CIA agents tasked with finding bin Laden.

The search for the most wanted man on the planet spans nearly a decade. Whenever Maya gets closer to finding bin Laden’s location, she always suffers a setback, from more terrorist attacks to government red tape. Eventually, Maya catches a much-needed break when the Navy SEALs launch a nighttime strike to kill bin Laden. Despite the historical inaccuracies, Zero Dark Thirty is an invigorating thriller featuring a standout performance from Chastain and an enthralling action sequence at bin Laden’s compound.

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Daniel LaRusso wasn’t Mr. Miyagi’s only student. In 1994, Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita) travels to Boston for a World War II reunion with fellow Japanese-Americans. Miyagi meets Louisa (Constance Towers), the widow of his commanding officer, and her granddaughter, Julie (Hilary Swank), a teenager who recently lost her parents in a car accident. Miyagi offers to watch Julie while Louisa heads to Los Angeles for much-needed rest and relaxation.

At first, the rebellious Julie lashes out and refuses to listen to Miyagi. However, the teen eventually opens up to Miyagi about their mutual love of karate. Seeing this as a bonding opportunity, Miyagi becomes Julie’s sensei and teaches her the art of self-defense. While it’s not as riveting as Daniel-son winning the All Valley Karate Tournament, The Next Karate Kid has entertaining moments, including Julie’s showdown with the school hotshot (Michael Cavalieri).

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Not Another Teen Movie was absolutely destroyed by critics upon its release in December 2001. No surprises there, considering raunchy comedies rarely receive positive reviews. Perhaps critics didn’t appreciate how much the NATM spoofed their favorite coming-of-age films, like The Breakfast Club, American Pie, and Sixteen Candles.

The primary storyline mirrors She’s All That, as football star Jake Wyler (Chris Evans) must turn social outcast Janey Briggs (Chyler Leigh) into the prom queen. Some of the gags are flat-out ridiculous. However, good luck watching this film with a straight face. Turn off your brains and embrace the juvenile humor for 89 minutes.

