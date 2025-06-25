5 movies leaving Netflix in June 2025 you have to watch now

What’s on tap for Netflix in June? Squid Game returns for a third and final season. Will Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) finally shut the game down once and for all? For movies, Tyler Perry’s Straw has remained in the top 10 for almost the entire month.

While those two programs will remain on Netflix for the foreseeable future, a good chunk of movies will be departing from the service at the end of the month. One of those movies is Dune: Part Two, the second part of a sci-fi epic. Find out more about Dune: Part Two and other movies below.

Ocean’s Eleven (2011)

Heist movies have never looked cooler. Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven is a stylish comedy with incredible movie star performances and a witty script. After his release from prison, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) wastes no time planning his next move.

Danny recruits his former partner, Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt), and the wealthy Reuben Tishkoff (Elliott Gould) to rob the Las Vegas casinos owned by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia). If a $150 million score isn’t enough motivation, Benedict is dating Danny’s ex-wife, Tess Ocean (Julia Roberts). Prepare to be charmed, wowed, and downright entertained.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Next month, Sony will attempt to resurrect its teen slasher franchise with the I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel. Before it hits theaters next month, revisit the original from 1997 that created four of the biggest teen stars of the era.

In Southport, four friends — Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), and Barry Cox (Ryan Phillippe) — accidentally hit a person and throw his body into the water. One year later, the group receives a letter from a killer that says, “I know what you did last summer!” It’s not Scream, but it’s perfect ‘90s camp.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

The movie that should have won Spike Lee an Oscar is Do the Right Thing. Brooklyn native Mookie (Lee) works for Sal Fragione (Danny Aiello) as a delivery driver for his pizza shop. One of the neighborhood residents, Buggin’ Out (Giancarlo Esposito), demands that Sal put up pictures of African Americans on the pizza shop’s wall of fame.

Sal refuses, which leads to one of the several disagreements about race scattered throughout the movie. As the heat rises, so too do the tensions, culminating in one of cinema’s defining moments of the last 40 years.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Denis Villeneuve did the impossible in Dune by adapting the unadaptable sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. Three years later, Villeneuve arguably outdid himself and directed Dune: Part Two, which might one day be considered a masterpiece. After the fall of his house, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), have been accepted by the Fremen.

At first, Paul tries to become an ordinary Fremen. However, Paul is allied to something greater, and he must embrace his destiny to free the Fremen and become the Messiah.

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

For someone with Malcolm X and Alonzo Harris on his resume, Robert McCall is slowly rising in the ranks of his iconic characters. After getting back into the assassin game, McCall now lives in Southern Italy in The Equalizer 3 and works for those oppressed by the mob.

After falling in love with the people of a small coastal town, Robert comes to their defense when the residents face persecution by the Camorra. Being that it’s an Equalizer movie, expect Washington to embark on several killing sprees that are wildly entertaining.

