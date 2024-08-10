Like the new Eli Roth film Borderlands? Then watch these 3 action movies now

For 15 years, Borderlands has been one of the bestselling video games of all time. After years in developmental hell, the feature film adaptation has finally arrived. Directed by Eli Roth, Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, a bounty hunter tasked with finding the secret vault on the planet Pandora. Lilith needs help with the mission, so she forms an unlikely team featuring Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Claptrap (Jack Black).

Borderlands is a video game adaptation with fast-paced action, vicious fight scenes, and slapstick comedy. If you enjoy those things, try watching the three movies listed below. Our selections include a DC superhero film, the first film in a young adult franchise, and arguably the best action film of the 21st century.

Recommended Videos

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Borderlands features a ragtag group of chaotic misfits coming together to complete a mission that no one believes they can achieve. In the DC Universe, that description fits Task Force X in The Suicide Squad. James Gunn’s team includes Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman).

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) agrees to give these supervillains shorter sentences if they infiltrate Jötunheim, a laboratory on Corto Maltese, and destroy “Project Starfish.” When you give supervillains any ounce of freedom, they will use it to their advantage. With the world’s fate at stake, will the squad put aside their vendettas and work together as a team to complete the mission?

Stream The Suicide Squad on Max.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Any movie with a chase sequence, especially one in a desert setting, will automatically be compared to Mad Max: Fury Road. George Miller’s masterpiece remains the undisputed champion of chase sequences. In Fury Road, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) is taken prisoner by Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) and held captive at the Citadel.

Meanwhile, Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) escapes the Citadel in an armored truck known as “The War Rig,” with Immortan Joe’s five wives hiding inside. Desperate for help, Furiosa links with Max to escape from Immortan Joe’s War Boys. The ensuing chase sequences are death-defying, jaw-dropping, and spellbinding. It’s a beautiful sight to see.

Stream Max Max: Fury Road on Max.

The Hunger Games (2012)

Dystopian madness with brutal kills? In other words, it’s The Hunger Games. In Panem, 12 districts are ruled by the Capitol. To keep peace and squash future rebellions, each district must sacrifice one boy and one girl to compete in the Hunger Games, a televised competition where 24 Tributes fight to the death. The last one standing is the winner.

In District 12, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) volunteers as a Tribute in place of her younger sister. Joining Katniss from District 12 is Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson). The duo heads to the Capital, where they await their fate. Once the games begin, it’s an all-out war with violence, bloodshed, and death. Yet, Katniss is stronger than people think and proves to be a tough opponent. She’ll need some help if she wants to be the lone victor.

Buy or rent The Hunger Games on YouTube, Apple, Prime Video, or Google.