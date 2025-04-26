Like Havoc? Watch these three Netflix action movies

Table of Contents Table of Contents Den of Thieves (2018) Extraction (2020) Land of Bad (2024)

Tom Hardy was born to be in action movies. The Venom actor stars in Netflix’s latest action movie, Havoc. Hardy plays Walker, a gritty detective forced to enter the criminal underworld to save the son of a nefarious politician. Havoc is written and directed by Gareth Evans, the action veteran who helmed The Raid movies.

Havoc has received positive reviews, with many critics praising its chaotic action sequences. Once you’re done streaming Havoc, stay in the action genre and watch one of these three movies: a heist caper, an action thriller, and a survival adventure.

Den of Thieves (2018)

Make no mistake: Den of Thieves is Heat-lite. That’s a compliment because some Heat is better than no Heat. Set in Los Angeles, Den of Thieves pits the cops against the robbers. The Major Crimes Unit is led by Big Nick O’Brien (Gerard Butler), an alcoholic cop willing to stretch the law to get things done. On the other side of the line is Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber), a former Marine who pulls off heists with his crew.

Merrimen’s next target is his biggest to date — the Federal Reserve. This is the kind of heist where you can amass money and then simply vanish from sight. Big Nick won’t let that happen and readies his unit for battle. Den of Thieves is the B-version of a classic heist thriller, culminating with an exhilarating final act that never lets you come up for air.

Stream Den of Thieves on Netflix.

Extraction (2020)

Sam Hargrave joined the list of successful stuntmen turned directors with 2020’s Extraction. Trading in Thor’s Hammer for an assault rifle, Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a former black ops soldier who now works as a mercenary. Tyler is recruited to Bangladesh to extract Ovi Mahajan Jr. (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of a drug lord.

Tyler manages to snag Ovi and reach the extraction point. However, Tyler is double-crossed and forced to take Ovi on the run. Netflix should continue making these mid-budget action movies instead of $200 million blockbusters. Extraction is a fast-paced thriller with non-stop action and one of the best single-take scenes of the decade.

Stream Extraction on Netflix.

Land of Bad (2024)

Land of Bad? More like Land of Dad. OK, that’s a terrible joke. With the crime comedy out of the way, Land of Bad is an example of Dadcore — a movie that appeals to middle-aged men. A group of soldiers shooting their way out of the jungle is perfect Dadcore in the best ways possible. Young Sergeant JJ Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) joins Delta Force in the Philippines for an extraction mission.

Delta Force must rescue a CIA spy from captivity. Supporting Delta Team is Captain Eddie Grimm “Reaper” (Russell Crowe), an Air Force drone pilot. After the Delta Team is ambushed, JJ finds himself alone in the jungle, with only Reaper as his eyes in the sky. The ensuing 48 hours are an action-packed battle in this entertaining survival saga.

Stream Land of Bad on Netflix.

