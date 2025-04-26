 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Like Havoc? Watch these three Netflix action movies

By
Tom Hardy holds a gun and points it.
Netflix

Tom Hardy was born to be in action movies. The Venom actor stars in Netflix’s latest action movie, Havoc. Hardy plays Walker, a gritty detective forced to enter the criminal underworld to save the son of a nefarious politician. Havoc is written and directed by Gareth Evans, the action veteran who helmed The Raid movies.

Havoc has received positive reviews, with many critics praising its chaotic action sequences. Once you’re done streaming Havoc, stay in the action genre and watch one of these three movies: a heist caper, an action thriller, and a survival adventure.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Den of Thieves (2018)

Gerard Butler holds a gun and stares intently.
STXfilms

Make no mistake: Den of Thieves is Heat-lite. That’s a compliment because some Heat is better than no Heat. Set in Los Angeles, Den of Thieves pits the cops against the robbers. The Major Crimes Unit is led by Big Nick O’Brien (Gerard Butler), an alcoholic cop willing to stretch the law to get things done. On the other side of the line is Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber), a former Marine who pulls off heists with his crew.

Merrimen’s next target is his biggest to date — the Federal Reserve. This is the kind of heist where you can amass money and then simply vanish from sight. Big Nick won’t let that happen and readies his unit for battle. Den of Thieves is the B-version of a classic heist thriller, culminating with an exhilarating final act that never lets you come up for air.

Stream Den of Thieves on Netflix.

Extraction (2020)

Extraction (2020)
AGBO Films

Sam Hargrave joined the list of successful stuntmen turned directors with 2020’s Extraction. Trading in Thor’s Hammer for an assault rifle, Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a former black ops soldier who now works as a mercenary. Tyler is recruited to Bangladesh to extract Ovi Mahajan Jr. (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of a drug lord.

Tyler manages to snag Ovi and reach the extraction point. However, Tyler is double-crossed and forced to take Ovi on the run. Netflix should continue making these mid-budget action movies instead of $200 million blockbusters. Extraction is a fast-paced thriller with non-stop action and one of the best single-take scenes of the decade.

Stream Extraction on Netflix.

Land of Bad (2024)

Liam Hemsworth holds a gun and stares.
Variance Films

Land of Bad? More like Land of Dad. OK, that’s a terrible joke. With the crime comedy out of the way, Land of Bad is an example of Dadcore — a movie that appeals to middle-aged men. A group of soldiers shooting their way out of the jungle is perfect Dadcore in the best ways possible. Young Sergeant JJ Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) joins Delta Force in the Philippines for an extraction mission.

Delta Force must rescue a CIA spy from captivity. Supporting Delta Team is Captain Eddie Grimm “Reaper” (Russell Crowe), an Air Force drone pilot. After the Delta Team is ambushed, JJ finds himself alone in the jungle, with only Reaper as his eyes in the sky. The ensuing 48 hours are an action-packed battle in this entertaining survival saga.

Stream Land of Bad on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
This iconic animated franchise is getting a Netflix live-action TV show
The cast of Scooby Doo stands next to each other.

Looks like we've got another mystery on our hands!

Netflix announced Tuesday that a Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to the streamer. The live-action series will be a modern reimagining of the iconic animated characters from Hanna-Barbera. Scooby-Doo will be an origin story for Mystery, Inc., the teenage sleuths who solve local crimes. The gang consists of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and their talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo.

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by April 1
Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny in Space Jam.

It's that time of the month. Netflix users must familiarize themselves with the list of titles departing by April 1. Due to licensing agreements, it's unknown when these movies will return. For example, Interstellar is one of the movies leaving in a few days. It should live on Paramount+, but who knows when it will come back to Netflix.
The uncertainty should make Netflix users want to stream as many departing movies as they can between now and April 1. For starters, try one of the three movies below: a black comedy, an iconic live-action animated basketball game, and a 1980s coming-of-age staple.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
The Menu (2022)

Read more
If you have to watch one Netflix movie in March 2025, stream this one
A woman stands in front of a cross with fire behind her.

Modern Hollywood is rife with franchises. Unfortunately, most are inconsistent and disappointing. Thankfully, at least one franchise regularly knocks it out of the park when a new movie hits theaters. What helps is that every movie in the franchise has been directed by the same guy.
George Miller's Mad Max saga rules, and that's particularly true of Mad Max: Fury Road and its prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. If you're looking for something to watch on Netflix this month, Furiosa is the perfect place to start. Here are three reasons it's worth checking out:
It doesn't just retread the beats of Fury Road
FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #2

Mad Max: Fury Road was, justifiably, a phenomenon upon its release and went on to become something of an Oscar juggernaut. Furiosa was not met with the same response, which is dumb because it might be even better than Fury Road.

Read more