Murderbot trailer: Alexander Skarsgård is a rogue security robot in Apple TV+ series

By
Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård plays a rogue security robot in the trailer for Murderbot, a new sci-fi series on Apple TV+.

Skarsgård is the titular Murderbot, a Security (SEC) Unit designed to protect and obey humans. Murderbot successfully hacked its programming to give itself free will, a secret it must hide from humans. “I can do whatever I want as long as they don’t find out,” Murderbot notes in the trailer.

While working on a mission on a dangerous planet, a group of scientists discovers Murderbot’s secret, interrupting its true passion: watching futuristic soap operas. Now, Murderbot must face his fears by dealing with human emotions.

Besides Skarsgård, Murderbot stars Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski.

Alexander Skarsgard looks to hs left and stares.
Apple TV+

Chris and Paul Weitz created, wrote, directed, and produced Murderbot for Apple TV+. The Weitz brothers received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for 2002’s About a Boy. Murderbot is based on Martha Wells’ award-winning sci-fi novel series The Murderbot Diaries. Wells is a consulting producer on the series. David S. Goyer is an executive producer alongside Andrew Miano and Keith Levine.

Murderbot is the latest sci-fi series in Apple TV+’s growing library. Severance, the streamer’s biggest sci-fi show, just wrapped its critically acclaimed second season. Other sci-fi shows include Foundation, Silo, For All Mankind, Dark Matter, and Invasion.

Murderbot consists of 10 episodes, with the first two airing on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 16, 2025. New episodes will air every Friday through July 11.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
