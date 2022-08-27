 Skip to main content
My Best Friend’s Exorcism takes horror comedy back to the 1980s

Blair Marnell
By

For those of us who lived through the ’80s, the fun times with pop culture were occasionally marred by episodes of satanic panic. Would you be surprised to hear that some people really thought that Dungeons and Dragons and Metallica were gateways to the occult? Prime Video‘s upcoming horror comedy, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, takes us back to those gloriously goofy days. But the possession of Gretchen Lang is all too real, and the demon within her keeps getting more and more control of her body.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The trailer doesn’t do too much to establish the long friendship between Gretchen Lang and Abby Rivers. But we do get to see the incident that led Gretchen to become possessed. The teenage girls made the very bad decision to investigate an abandoned building where a satanic ritual took place. It’s all fun and games until they run into something truly evil. And although Abby doesn’t initially realize it, her friend’s soul is at stake.

Amiah Miller in My Best Friend’s Exorcism.

It’s actually quite insidious the way that the demon within Gretchen implies that Abby was at fault for leaving her behind. At that point, Gretchen’s behavior could be passed off as ordinary anger. But when said demon begins spitting out the split pea soup, that’s when it’s time to call in an expert. Unfortunately for Abby, she and her chosen exorcist are in way over their heads.

Elsie Fisher stars in the film as Abby, with Amiah Miller as Gretchen, Cathy Ang as Glee, and Rachel Ogechi Kanu as Margaret.

Damon Thomas directed My Best Friend’s Exorcism from a screenplay by Jenna Lamia, which was based upon the original novel by Grady Hendrix. Prime Video will premiere the film on September 30.

